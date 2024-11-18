News
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18 | 13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As diplomatic efforts progress to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, discussions are underway about the military terms that would accompany any agreement.
A draft proposal reportedly outlines the dismantling of armed infrastructure by the Lebanese Army and increased monitoring of arms smuggling along Lebanon's borders.
According to informed sources, while Lebanon has yet to formally approve the proposed ceasefire agreement, implementing these terms will depend on political decisions.
However, the Lebanese Army remains committed to adhering strictly to U.N. Resolution 1701 and any ceasefire provisions, both above and below ground.
According to the draft settlement, Israel is expected to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon within seven days of the ceasefire, while the Lebanese Army will be tasked with re-deploying along the Blue Line. This aligns with Resolution 1701, which calls for the Lebanese state to extend its authority over all southern territories.
As part of this effort, the army's presence south of the Litani River is expected to grow from approximately 4,500 personnel to 10,000.
A detailed plan to bolster the army's presence south of the Litani River has already been prepared, based on military maps and technical strategies.
Nevertheless, its implementation hinges on a formal decision by the Lebanese government.
Once the ceasefire is finalized, the army will return to its front-line positions, intensifying its patrols and security measures. In the meantime, troops may be temporarily reassigned from more stable areas to the southern region, pending the entire recruitment process.
The Lebanese Army's plan to enhance its presence could take about a year, including recruitment, training, and equipping additional personnel.
The army has a clear plan and vision shared with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the negotiation teams. The strategy involves four phases, each requiring political approval after the ceasefire.
In the first phase, 2,000 volunteers will be recruited, trained, and equipped within three months. This phase will also coincide with receiving military aid from donor countries. During this time, the army will begin accepting applications for the second batch of recruits.
Once the first phase is complete and volunteers are integrated into the southern units, the second phase will begin, followed by the third.
Upon completing the three phases, the army will proceed to the final phase, assessing strengths and weaknesses and developing plans for future needs and further troop deployments.
The army estimates the cost of implementing this plan to be $1 billion.
However, the $200 million allocated for the Lebanese Army at the Paris Conference will only cover the initial recruitment phase. This excludes the salaries of the new recruits, which the Lebanese Cabinet recently approved through a treasury advance.
The army has also appealed to donor nations for additional support, citing examples like the financial aid provided by the United States and Qatar to cover salaries for its personnel.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanese
Army
Phase
Deployment
Plan
Israel
Proposed
Ceasefire
Deal
Next
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
Previous
