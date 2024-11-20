US envoy Hochstein concludes second day of ceasefire talks, heads to Israel for potential final agreement

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20 | 12:50
High views
2min
US envoy Hochstein concludes second day of ceasefire talks, heads to Israel for potential final agreement

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The second day of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's meetings in Beirut has led to additional progress regarding the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. 

The Lebanese side has fulfilled its responsibilities to the fullest extent, and, as a result, Hochstein will now head to Israel to finalize the negotiations, if possible.

The details of Hochstein's second day of meetings in Beirut were kept confidential. 

Key points discussed included the timing of the return of Lebanese refugees to their homes and the inclusion of new members in the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The addition of new members requires amending the resolution in the Security Council, so discussions are currently underway to find a way to involve France and the U.S. in the committee through an official Lebanese invitation.

Regarding the issue of land border demarcation, Lebanon maintains its position that it has internationally recognized borders and that the Blue Line does not represent Lebanon's actual borders.

Hochstein's visit to Lebanon was not limited to meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri but also included talks with former President Michel Aoun, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt, and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea. 

He briefed each of them on the developments in the ceasefire negotiations.

Ultimately, all eyes are now on Tel Aviv, specifically on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to accept a ceasefire settlement and determine the timing of its implementation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US Envoy

Amos Hochstein

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

Agreement

Negotiations

