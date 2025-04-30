News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
27
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-04-2025 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court
Israel cannot be forced to allow the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA to operate in Gaza, the United States said Wednesday at a World Court hearing in The Hague.
Israel last year passed a law that banned UNRWA from operating in the country, as it said the organization had employed members of Hamas who took part in the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The U.N. said in August that nine UNRWA staff may have been involved in the assault and had been fired. Another Hamas commander, confirmed by UNRWA as one of its employees, was killed in Gaza in October, according to Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Israel
Ban
UNRWA
Gaza
Aid
Operations
World Court
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28
Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
UNRWA carries on aid work despite Israeli ban and hostilities
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31
UNRWA carries on aid work despite Israeli ban and hostilities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
Israel's army says launched 'targeted ground operations' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
Israel's army says launched 'targeted ground operations' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10
Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:47
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:47
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01
Israel frees Gaza aid worker who went missing after deadly attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-20
South Korea unveils huge export finance support, citing Trump risks
World News
2025-01-20
South Korea unveils huge export finance support, citing Trump risks
0
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
Middle East News
12:14
Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead
0
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
0
World News
2025-02-11
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
World News
2025-02-11
South Korea Trade Minister says Trump steel tariffs to hit companies' profits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
3
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
4
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
Lebanon News
07:53
Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons
5
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
05:54
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
6
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
08:58
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
Lebanon News
04:25
Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More