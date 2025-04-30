US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-04-2025 | 08:28
US backs Israel's ban on UNRWA Gaza aid operations at World Court

Israel cannot be forced to allow the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA to operate in Gaza, the United States said Wednesday at a World Court hearing in The Hague.

Israel last year passed a law that banned UNRWA from operating in the country, as it said the organization had employed members of Hamas who took part in the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The U.N. said in August that nine UNRWA staff may have been involved in the assault and had been fired. Another Hamas commander, confirmed by UNRWA as one of its employees, was killed in Gaza in October, according to Israel.



