Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-26 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As negotiations for a ceasefire mount, the Israeli army has publicized images of its troops operating in valleys and along the Litani River, using these visuals as a bargaining chip.  

Sources suggest the images show Israeli soldiers near the outskirts of Deir Mimas, specifically at the "roundabout." 

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claims the footage is from the Wadi Al-Slouqi area.
   
However, Lebanese security sources have been unable to confirm Israeli forces' presence in the Wadi Al-Slouqi, with field sources suggesting Israeli infantry may have entered the area while advancing through villages on its eastern border, such as Houla, Meiss El Jabal, and Blida. 

Israeli troops appear to have avoided establishing a foothold there, as it would expose them to resistance fire from elevated positions in Shaqra, Qabrikha, and Majdal Selm.   

In Khiam, the Israeli army continues its demolition operations, rigging homes with explosives and attempting to advance to the town's center. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted a Merkava tank near the municipality building with a guided missile. Israeli airstrikes have extended westward, hitting a house in Jdeidet Marjaayoun Monday night, killing its owner, who was later buried in Qlayaa.  

In Deir Mimas, Israeli forces remain on the outskirts, establishing fortifications at the Deir Mimas-Tell en Nhas-Qlayaa axis, with no heavy military vehicles observed in the area. 

In addition to their ongoing military operations, Israeli forces have desecrated religious sites. In Deir Mimas, they vandalized Deir St. Mama Church, mocking its sanctity in a particularly insulting manner. 
   
In the Western sector, following reports of Israeli withdrawals from Biyyadah, no military movements were observed in Chamaa on Tuesday. Speculation suggests redeployment toward Tayr Harfa and Dhayra. 
 
Notably, for the first time, the Israeli army issued warnings to residents of Naqoura, after previous failed attempts to advance into the area from Aalma El Chaeb.  

In the central sector, Israeli forces escalated airstrikes and artillery shelling on Aita al-Shaab but made no progress toward Bint Jbeil. They remain on the town's outskirts, near Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, Aita al-Shaab, and Blida.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Demolition

Explosives

Detonation

Israeli

Forces

Withdraw

Towns

Claim

Advance

LBCI Next
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19

Al-Quds Brigades claim fierce close-quarters battle with Israeli forces in Beit Lahia, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25

Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25

Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:55

Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:07

Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More