News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-26 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As negotiations for a ceasefire mount, the Israeli army has publicized images of its troops operating in valleys and along the Litani River, using these visuals as a bargaining chip.
Sources suggest the images show Israeli soldiers near the outskirts of Deir Mimas, specifically at the "roundabout."
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claims the footage is from the Wadi Al-Slouqi area.
However, Lebanese security sources have been unable to confirm Israeli forces' presence in the Wadi Al-Slouqi, with field sources suggesting Israeli infantry may have entered the area while advancing through villages on its eastern border, such as Houla, Meiss El Jabal, and Blida.
Israeli troops appear to have avoided establishing a foothold there, as it would expose them to resistance fire from elevated positions in Shaqra, Qabrikha, and Majdal Selm.
In Khiam, the Israeli army continues its demolition operations, rigging homes with explosives and attempting to advance to the town's center.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted a Merkava tank near the municipality building with a guided missile. Israeli airstrikes have extended westward, hitting a house in Jdeidet Marjaayoun Monday night, killing its owner, who was later buried in Qlayaa.
In Deir Mimas, Israeli forces remain on the outskirts, establishing fortifications at the Deir Mimas-Tell en Nhas-Qlayaa axis, with no heavy military vehicles observed in the area.
In addition to their ongoing military operations, Israeli forces have desecrated religious sites. In Deir Mimas, they vandalized Deir St. Mama Church, mocking its sanctity in a particularly insulting manner.
In the Western sector, following reports of Israeli withdrawals from Biyyadah, no military movements were observed in Chamaa on Tuesday. Speculation suggests redeployment toward Tayr Harfa and Dhayra.
Notably, for the first time, the Israeli army issued warnings to residents of Naqoura, after previous failed attempts to advance into the area from Aalma El Chaeb.
In the central sector, Israeli forces escalated airstrikes and artillery shelling on Aita al-Shaab but made no progress toward Bint Jbeil. They remain on the town's outskirts, near Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, Aita al-Shaab, and Blida.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Demolition
Explosives
Detonation
Israeli
Forces
Withdraw
Towns
Claim
Advance
Next
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19
Al-Quds Brigades claim fierce close-quarters battle with Israeli forces in Beit Lahia, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-19
Al-Quds Brigades claim fierce close-quarters battle with Israeli forces in Beit Lahia, Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah claims seventh strike on Israeli forces near Tallouseh, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
US pressure and promises: What is driving Netanyahu's ceasefire push with Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Sixty-day ceasefire plan: Lebanon and Israel strike temporary truce with an uncertain future – here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:00
Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat
Lebanon News
14:00
Israel continues to strike central Beirut, targeting Hamra, Mar Elias, and Zokak El-Blat
0
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
12:16
Lebanon to close schools nationwide on Wednesday amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
0
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
11:27
Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
3
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
4
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
7
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted
Lebanon News
09:52
Israel warns Lebanon residents: Several Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches linked to Hezbollah will be targeted
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More