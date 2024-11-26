Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As negotiations for a ceasefire mount, the Israeli army has publicized images of its troops operating in valleys and along the Litani River, using these visuals as a bargaining chip.



Sources suggest the images show Israeli soldiers near the outskirts of Deir Mimas, specifically at the "roundabout."



The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claims the footage is from the Wadi Al-Slouqi area.



However, Lebanese security sources have been unable to confirm Israeli forces' presence in the Wadi Al-Slouqi, with field sources suggesting Israeli infantry may have entered the area while advancing through villages on its eastern border, such as Houla, Meiss El Jabal, and Blida.



Israeli troops appear to have avoided establishing a foothold there, as it would expose them to resistance fire from elevated positions in Shaqra, Qabrikha, and Majdal Selm.



In Khiam, the Israeli army continues its demolition operations, rigging homes with explosives and attempting to advance to the town's center.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted a Merkava tank near the municipality building with a guided missile. Israeli airstrikes have extended westward, hitting a house in Jdeidet Marjaayoun Monday night, killing its owner, who was later buried in Qlayaa.



In Deir Mimas, Israeli forces remain on the outskirts, establishing fortifications at the Deir Mimas-Tell en Nhas-Qlayaa axis, with no heavy military vehicles observed in the area.



In addition to their ongoing military operations, Israeli forces have desecrated religious sites. In Deir Mimas, they vandalized Deir St. Mama Church, mocking its sanctity in a particularly insulting manner.



In the Western sector, following reports of Israeli withdrawals from Biyyadah, no military movements were observed in Chamaa on Tuesday. Speculation suggests redeployment toward Tayr Harfa and Dhayra.



Notably, for the first time, the Israeli army issued warnings to residents of Naqoura, after previous failed attempts to advance into the area from Aalma El Chaeb.



In the central sector, Israeli forces escalated airstrikes and artillery shelling on Aita al-Shaab but made no progress toward Bint Jbeil. They remain on the town's outskirts, near Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, Aita al-Shaab, and Blida.