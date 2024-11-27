US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

2024-11-27 | 14:38
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0min
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein clarified in an interview with Asharq News that the Israeli army will maintain its positions in southern Lebanon until the Lebanese army deploys its soldiers in those areas.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces has to start organizing itself to deploy across the country in areas that it hasn't been in a long time, and that will take time," he explained.

The process will be gradual, taking place over several days and weeks, rather than all at once. 

"The Israelis are going to maintain their positions on the ground in the south until the Lebanese army is able to deploy all the way to those locations," he said.
 

