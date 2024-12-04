Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04 | 12:52
High views
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
3min
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The United States is increasing pressure on Israel to prevent the collapse of its ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. 

This effort involves not only halting Israeli military violations of the agreement but also refraining from acting on threats by Israeli leaders to respond harshly if Hezbollah repeats operations like the one carried out Monday in the Shebaa Farms area.  
 
Israel, meanwhile, refuses to consider its drone flights over Lebanese airspace as violations of the agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing the matter with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Malta on the sidelines of their participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Blinken has conveyed multiple messages to Israel, including during talks with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Washington, urging the country to avoid actions that could collapse the agreement. 

According to an Israeli security official, Washington blocked a major Israeli attack on Beirut in response to the Shebaa Farms attack. Tel Aviv reportedly accepted the U.S. rationale, which was outlined by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a conversation with Dermer.

As an international committee prepares to monitor the ceasefire, Israel remains focused on its security and intelligence priorities in Syria. 

Israeli officials have threatened to maintain attacks to prevent Iran and Hezbollah from bolstering their capabilities in the region. 

A report from Israeli security officials claims that Iran is attempting to transfer thousands of fighters and weapons into Syria. 

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv prefers to see both the Syrian regime and opposition forces weakened and is closely watching developments in the city of Hama, which the report suggests could shift the balance of power.

To secure the Syrian border, the Israeli military is drafting a plan that includes constructing barriers and deploying an entire brigade to patrol the area.

Domestically, Israel is grappling with rising tensions with northern residents who refuse to return to their homes. 

Residents argue that the military has failed to ensure their safety from potential threats from Lebanon and point to the widespread destruction in towns targeted during the war. Many of these areas were designated military zones. 

Official data shows more than 20,000 compensation and reconstruction requests have been submitted to government agencies, with rebuilding costs exceeding $500 million. A significant portion of homes will need to be completely rebuilt.

