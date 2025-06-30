News
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
30-06-2025 | 13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A potential meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington could soon take place, according to American Rabbi Abraham Cooper, who visited Damascus two weeks ago and met with al-Sharaa.
Cooper, known for his role in facilitating dialogue between regional rivals, such as Bahrain and the UAE before they joined the Abraham Accords, said such a meeting is possible if former U.S. President Donald Trump personally intervenes.
While the prospect of a direct encounter between Syrian and Israeli leaders remains distant, Cooper emphasized that the current priority is de-escalating tensions, a necessary step before formal negotiations can begin.
Syrian affairs experts speaking to LBCI confirmed that the process involves several stages.
The first stage, they explained, is focused on halting Israeli military operations inside Syrian territory to create an environment conducive to dialogue—a step reportedly already underway.
The second stage centers on reaching a security agreement to restore conditions to what they were before December 8, when al-Sharaa assumed power following the collapse of the Assad regime.
The plan would also reactivate the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, which has remained a key reference point for managing military tensions along their borders.
Israeli Channel 12 reported that the potential agreement could include Israel formally recognizing Syria's territorial integrity and pledging not to interfere in the affairs of the Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities within Syria.
However, the status of the occupied Golan Heights remains a significant obstacle, with Israel maintaining its claim over the strategic territory and rejecting any suggestion of relinquishing control.
If the initial security agreements succeed, they could pave the way for broader peace talks between Syria and Israel, with the possibility of full normalization on the table.
According to Israeli media, such a breakthrough could also open the door for additional agreements, including potential normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Some observers suggest the implications could extend even further.
U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack hinted that rapprochement between Damascus and Tel Aviv may eventually lead to similar diplomatic progress between Israel and Lebanon, saying that Beirut could follow a path similar to the one Syria appears to be embarking on.
