News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08 | 13:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel has redeployed its military focus to the Syrian front, escalating its presence in the region. The Israeli army has established a buffer zone inside Syrian territory, stationing elite Paratroopers and Commando brigades along the ceasefire line.
The buildup also includes armored units, advanced intelligence systems, and surveillance equipment to fortify the area.
In parallel, Israel declared large agricultural areas and main roads as closed military zones. Schools in the occupied Golan Heights have been shut down, and a state of emergency has been imposed across the region, stretching from Mount Hermon to the southern Golan and Tiberias.
The Israeli Navy conducted expansive drills from Rosh HaNikra to Nahariyya, signaling readiness for offensive operations.
Speaking from the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime to Israel's successful strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets. Netanyahu warned of potential territorial expansion deeper into Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the aggressive stance, threatening harsh retaliation against any activity targeting Israel.
During security consultations, the Israeli government reviewed proposals for strategic moves, including capturing key Syrian territories.
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli advocated for the immediate seizure of Syria's Mount Hermon summit, proposing a new defensive line along the 1974 ceasefire boundary to prevent militant groups from gaining proximity to Israeli territory.
Former operations unit chief Israel Ziv emphasized the strategic importance of controlling Mount Hermon promptly.
Meanwhile, Israel closely monitors the activities of armed groups in Syria but faces criticism for its intelligence agencies' failure to anticipate Assad's rapid collapse. Both the military intelligence service and Mossad have been accused of neglecting efforts to gather detailed information on these groups, focusing instead on Iran, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.
The opposition within Israel sees Assad's downfall and the weakening of the Iranian axis as an opportunity to forge a regional alliance.
Opposition leaders suggest this moment could pave the way for political achievements, including addressing the challenges in Gaza and the West Bank and advancing efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Mount Hermon
Israel
Military
Focus
Syrian
Front
Next
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Middle East News
03:00
Israeli military warns Syrian opposition fighters against approaching border: Walla reports
Middle East News
03:00
Israeli military warns Syrian opposition fighters against approaching border: Walla reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-01
Israel reviews security risks amid Syrian conflict, considers military options
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-01
Israel reviews security risks amid Syrian conflict, considers military options
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli airstrike from northern Lebanon targets Syrian military positions
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli airstrike from northern Lebanon targets Syrian military positions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07
Tyre's session highlights: Lebanon’s Cabinet focuses on tactical steps to secure ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07
Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:06
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
Middle East News
09:06
Afghan Taliban 'congratulates' Syrian people, rebels after Assad fall
0
Middle East News
2024-12-07
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-07
Syria govt forces evacuate positions in Quneitra near Golan: War monitor tells AFP
0
Middle East News
00:37
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
00:37
Syrian opposition leader plans talks with Arab states, Europe, and UN on next steps: Al Jazeera
0
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
World News
07:28
Russia says its army bases in Syria on alert but no 'serious threat'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
Middle East News
06:38
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday: Two Lebanese security forces tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40
Lebanese General Security to facilitate Syrian nationals' return to Syria amid recent developments, sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
03:53
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
Lebanon News
03:53
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announces temporary suspension of flights between Baghdad and Beirut
4
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
Middle East News
00:01
President Bashar al-Assad left the country for an unknown destination, Syrian military sources say
5
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
Lebanon News
12:03
Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
News Bulletin Reports
13:37
Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front
7
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
10:06
Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth
8
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Middle East News
06:30
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More