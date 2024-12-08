Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has redeployed its military focus to the Syrian front, escalating its presence in the region. The Israeli army has established a buffer zone inside Syrian territory, stationing elite Paratroopers and Commando brigades along the ceasefire line.



The buildup also includes armored units, advanced intelligence systems, and surveillance equipment to fortify the area.



In parallel, Israel declared large agricultural areas and main roads as closed military zones. Schools in the occupied Golan Heights have been shut down, and a state of emergency has been imposed across the region, stretching from Mount Hermon to the southern Golan and Tiberias.



The Israeli Navy conducted expansive drills from Rosh HaNikra to Nahariyya, signaling readiness for offensive operations.



Speaking from the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the collapse of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime to Israel's successful strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets. Netanyahu warned of potential territorial expansion deeper into Syria. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the aggressive stance, threatening harsh retaliation against any activity targeting Israel.



During security consultations, the Israeli government reviewed proposals for strategic moves, including capturing key Syrian territories.



Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli advocated for the immediate seizure of Syria's Mount Hermon summit, proposing a new defensive line along the 1974 ceasefire boundary to prevent militant groups from gaining proximity to Israeli territory.



Former operations unit chief Israel Ziv emphasized the strategic importance of controlling Mount Hermon promptly.



Meanwhile, Israel closely monitors the activities of armed groups in Syria but faces criticism for its intelligence agencies' failure to anticipate Assad's rapid collapse. Both the military intelligence service and Mossad have been accused of neglecting efforts to gather detailed information on these groups, focusing instead on Iran, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.



The opposition within Israel sees Assad's downfall and the weakening of the Iranian axis as an opportunity to forge a regional alliance.



Opposition leaders suggest this moment could pave the way for political achievements, including addressing the challenges in Gaza and the West Bank and advancing efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.