A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
15-07-2025 | 13:10





A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hopes for a potential Israeli-Syrian security agreement appear to have dimmed following escalating clashes in Syria's Sweida province.
The situation has shifted dramatically, with Israel no longer acting as a mere observer but increasingly seen as a direct player in Syria's internal affairs.
Israeli airstrikes this week targeted positions approximately 50 kilometers inside Syrian territory, a move that Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz described as a warning to the Syrian regime led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Tel Aviv claims its operations are aimed at protecting its borders and the Druze minority in Syria.
The renewed military activity has thrust the southern Syrian front back into the spotlight, prompting Israeli army reinforcements in the area as officials prepare for a possible expansion of the conflict.
Tensions between Syria and Israel had already been high during previous negotiations over a potential Israeli withdrawal from certain southern territories.
Israel is seizing upon the current fighting between Syrian government forces and Druze groups as justification to maintain its military presence, part of a broader strategy to establish a buffer zone deep inside Syria and ensure protection for Druze communities.
Support for these actions is also emerging from within Israel's Druze community.
A group of Druze soldiers, both active and reserve, sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging increased military and humanitarian support for their Syrian counterparts. They also proposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor to allow vulnerable Druze to seek refuge in Israel.
Public protests organized by Druze soldiers have placed the Syria-Israel file under renewed scrutiny, reframing what some now describe as a "Druze crisis," overshadowing broader regional and geopolitical implications.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Druze
Crisis
Syria
Israel
Security
Deal
Sweida
Clashes
Israeli
Strikes
