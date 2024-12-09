News
UN Resolution 2254: A missed opportunity for Syria and a path forward after Assad
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-09 | 13:10
High views
UN Resolution 2254: A missed opportunity for Syria and a path forward after Assad
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Syrian regime had a golden opportunity to end the conflict that began in 2011 and gripped the nation until the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. This opportunity was embodied in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.
What is Resolution 2254?
Adopted in 2015, Resolution 2254 was seen as a roadmap for peace in Syria, calling for a ceasefire, initiating an inclusive political process, and emphasizing free and fair elections. These elections would ensure the participation of all Syrians in shaping the country's future. It reaffirmed Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and non-sectarian character while guaranteeing the continuity of governmental institutions and the delivery of humanitarian aid across the country.
With the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, what is the fate of this resolution? Is it still a valid framework for achieving stability in Syria?
During Assad's rule, no significant progress was made toward implementing the resolution. The regime's stubbornness and deep international divisions hindered its execution.
With Assad's regime toppled, Syria's political landscape has shifted dramatically. The opposition now views Resolution 2254 as a viable foundation for establishing a democratic system. However, significant challenges persist.
One of the resolution's core stipulations excludes terrorist organizations like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) (formerly al-Nusra Front) and ISIS from any role in Syria's future. Addressing the status of these groups remains a critical hurdle.
Additionally, uniting Syria's fragmented opposition under a single and representative umbrella is essential for moving forward. Concerns about the growing influence of Islamist extremist factions and ensuring the protection of minorities further complicate the path ahead.
Furthermore, the international community, led by the United Nations, appears divided yet cautiously optimistic.
U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated that Resolution 2254 would remain the cornerstone of any political transition in Syria. Similarly, the U.N. Secretary-General called for renewed negotiations among Syrian stakeholders, highlighting the regime's collapse as a historic opportunity to implement the resolution.
Nevertheless, achieving this goal requires regional and international consensus, which remains to be elusive.
Regional powers like Turkey and Iran, along with global actors such as Russia and the United States, each have competing interests in Syria. This dynamic risks transforming the country into a battleground for influence rather than a platform for peace and reconstruction.
As Syria stands at a crossroads, Resolution 2254 is more relevant than ever. Yet, its implementation demands a unified Syrian vision and genuine international commitment.
Can Syrians and the global community seize this historic moment to bring stability to Syria, or will the nation remain mired in chaos and conflict?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
UN
Resolution 2254
Opportunity
Syria
Path
Bashar al-Assad
