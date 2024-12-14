Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



After declaring the near-total destruction of Syria's air defense systems and military capabilities, Israel has shifted its attention to confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions.



In a high-level security assessment following talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli officials emphasized that all options remain on the table to prevent Tehran from advancing its uranium enrichment program and acquiring nuclear weapons. The issue has been a cornerstone of U.S.-Israeli strategic coordination.



Israel's confidence in targeting Iran stems from what it describes as the weakening of Tehran's regional allies. Strikes on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria have left Iran isolated, according to Israeli military reports.



Intelligence images and data cited in these reports claim that Russia has vacated its military bases in Syria, further undermining Iran's foothold in the region.



However, some have warned that a strike on Iran could jeopardize the potential for a broader agreement on its nuclear program, which might serve the interests of all parties involved.



Israeli analysts suggest that Iran's current military weakness may lead it to pursue a temporary de-escalation while attempting to rebuild its regional alliances and resume clandestine nuclear activities.



While preparing for a potential strike on Iran, Israel is also addressing emerging security concerns on its eastern front with Jordan.



An Israeli intelligence report claims that Iran is working to expand its presence near the Jordanian border, with evidence of drone activity and the establishment of residential sites allegedly tied to weapons smuggling operations.



Israeli intelligence agencies are particularly concerned about Iran's efforts to bolster its influence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, raising fears of a potential escalation in those areas.