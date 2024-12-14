News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-14 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After declaring the near-total destruction of Syria's air defense systems and military capabilities, Israel has shifted its attention to confronting Iran's nuclear ambitions.
In a high-level security assessment following talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli officials emphasized that all options remain on the table to prevent Tehran from advancing its uranium enrichment program and acquiring nuclear weapons. The issue has been a cornerstone of U.S.-Israeli strategic coordination.
Israel's confidence in targeting Iran stems from what it describes as the weakening of Tehran's regional allies. Strikes on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria have left Iran isolated, according to Israeli military reports.
Intelligence images and data cited in these reports claim that Russia has vacated its military bases in Syria, further undermining Iran's foothold in the region.
However, some have warned that a strike on Iran could jeopardize the potential for a broader agreement on its nuclear program, which might serve the interests of all parties involved.
Israeli analysts suggest that Iran's current military weakness may lead it to pursue a temporary de-escalation while attempting to rebuild its regional alliances and resume clandestine nuclear activities.
While preparing for a potential strike on Iran, Israel is also addressing emerging security concerns on its eastern front with Jordan.
An Israeli intelligence report claims that Iran is working to expand its presence near the Jordanian border, with evidence of drone activity and the establishment of residential sites allegedly tied to weapons smuggling operations.
Israeli intelligence agencies are particularly concerned about Iran's efforts to bolster its influence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, raising fears of a potential escalation in those areas.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Intel
Strategy
Israel
Regional
Plan
Iran
Next
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-10-21
US 'very concerned' about intelligence leak regarding Israel's plans to strike Iran
World News
2024-10-21
US 'very concerned' about intelligence leak regarding Israel's plans to strike Iran
0
World News
2024-10-20
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
World News
2024-10-20
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans: House Speaker Mike Johnson says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Regional intelligence sources tell Reuters: Aircraft believed to be Israeli target Khalkhala Airbase in southern Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Israel's four active fronts: Instability in Syria, ceasefire in Lebanon, prisoner deal in Gaza, and nuclear threat in Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-13
Future of Lebanon's presidency hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon bridge divisions before January 9?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
0
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 31, injures 68: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-21
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 31, injures 68: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
2
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:41
Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
Lebanon News
09:21
Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
7
Lebanon News
07:07
Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:07
Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More