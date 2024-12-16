From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The family of the missing American journalist, Austin Tice, received only one piece of footage showing him after his kidnapping in Syria.



The video dates back to about five weeks after his abduction while he was covering events on the outskirts of Damascus. Although the video shows his capture by armed extremist groups, U.S. authorities have evidence suggesting he was held by the Assad regime.



Since his abduction, Tice’s family has pursued every possible avenue to gather information about him. In 2020, with the establishment of the non-profit NGO "Hostage Aid Worldwide," their efforts intensified.



The search for Austin Tice, which took Nizar Zakka to Syria after the fall of the Assad regime, has taken several turns and remains ongoing.



It began at the Mezzeh prison, where thousands of documents were uncovered.



The search continued in the restricted security zone, off-limits to the public, where cells recount endless stories of suffering. There, efforts were made to find English writings on the walls.



The effort then shifted to Maher al-Assad's residence in the Mount Qasioun area, with the LBCI team joining the search.



Why search his home?



U.S. authorities suspect he may have hidden foreign captives there. Beneath the house, the team found a tunnel secured with reinforced doors and a room protected by them, but no evidence of Austin Tice was discovered.



The search for Tice is ongoing, as there are many sites where the Assad family reportedly concealed those they considered "valuable captives."