Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control

2024-12-18 | 12:57
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control
2min
Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With a mix of optimism and concern over the potential failure of intense efforts to reach a hostage swap deal, Israelis are closely monitoring developments in Doha and Cairo amid reports that several captives are now considered missing, which has sparked widespread anger toward the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, Israeli officials have revealed significant gaps between Hamas and Tel Aviv, particularly regarding the number of living hostages to be included in the deal.

Meanwhile, mediators expressed optimism about reaching an agreement soon, especially with the arrival of the CIA director in Doha.

At the same time, discussions continue about a potential Israeli delegation heading to Cairo to discuss the fate of the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, the Rafah Crossing, and the Netzarim Corridor.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that a deal involving the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners "with blood on their hands" would not pass in the government.

The positions of the coalition government are supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, who have continued their threats toward Gaza and Hamas.

Following instructions to intensify operations in northern Gaza, both Netanyahu and Katz reiterated their stance on maintaining full security control over Gaza, with complete freedom of action. 

These threats have raised concerns among security officials about the negative impact on the negotiations, as Netanyahu may be forced to make concessions to ensure the deal is implemented once U.S. President Donald Trump enters the White House.
 

