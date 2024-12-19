From normalization with Assad to engagement with Al Sharaa: A new diplomatic chapter in Syria

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the regime of Bashar al-Assad fell, Syria found itself at the center of Western and Arab diplomatic maneuvers, aiming to establish ties with the nation's new leadership.



However, this engagement comes with significant conditions, especially as the new authority, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its head Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, remains designated as a terrorist organization by numerous Western capitals, including Washington.



The key demands for normalization focus on ensuring that Syria's new leadership adheres to international standards. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European officials have highlighted several conditions for engagement.



These conditions include the formation of an inclusive government that moves away from sectarian foundations, safeguards minority rights, and promotes human rights, including women's rights; addressing security concerns, particularly continuing efforts against ISIS and dismantling Syria's chemical weapons stockpile; and holding free and fair elections following a transitional governance period.



Additionally, as expressed by EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas and the Dutch Foreign Minister, European nations have called for the withdrawal of Iranian and Russian forces from Syria as a prerequisite for cooperation.



These conditions echo demands voiced by Syrian demonstrators who gathered at Umayyad Square in Damascus, emphasizing a collective yearning for reform and accountability.



On the other hand, the new Syrian leadership under Ahmad Al Sharaa is pressing Western nations to lift sanctions on Syria. Such a move would facilitate reconstruction efforts, attract foreign investment, and normalize international recognition of the new governance.



Al Sharaa also seeks the removal of HTS from terrorist watch lists, framing this as essential for building trust with global powers.



In an interview with the BBC, Al Sharaa rejected comparisons between Syria's future under his leadership and Afghanistan's Taliban-led rule.



"Syria is fundamentally different; it is not a tribal society," he stated, emphasizing his commitment to women's education and broader societal progress.



Ultimately, the transitional actions of HTS and its role in shaping sustainable governance will be critical in determining the West's long-term stance on Syria's new leadership.