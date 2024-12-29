Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

2024-12-29 | 12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On Saturday night, humanity seemed to collapse in Bab al-Tabbaneh, Tripoli, as Syrian nationals were subjected to insults, beatings, and humiliation simply because they were suspected of being former officers and soldiers in the Syrian army.  
 
This incident coincided with an announcement by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) expressing its willingness to regularize the status of Syrian army members. However, in Lebanon, there appears to be no amnesty or settlements.  

Young men in Tripoli claimed that the mentioned Syrians had arrived in Bab al-Tabbaneh seeking directions to Zgharta. Locals, suspecting them of being Syrian soldiers planted to incite trouble, alleged they had found security-related identification on them.  

The ordeal ended with the Syrians being handed over to army intelligence after enduring humiliation. During the investigation, it was revealed that two men had ambushed a van carrying Syrians on the Aalma-Zgharta road, attempting to rob them. 

Upon discovering they were Syrians, the assailants forcibly took them to Bab al-Tabbaneh, where locals became involved in a confrontation, believing the group to be Syrian military personnel.  

Ultimately, the investigation revealed that the group consisted of 14 men, five women, and seven children who had been living illegally in Lebanon for some time. They had traveled to Syria after the regime's fall for a visit and returned to Lebanon on Saturday night. 

Investigators found no security-related identification or evidence linking them to the Syrian army.  

Regardless of their affiliations, it was emphasized that there is no justification for degrading individuals or subjecting them to humiliation. Suspicion of wrongdoing should be addressed by referring individuals to the proper authorities, allowing the legal process to proceed rather than resorting to mob justice.

Furthermore, security forces and the judiciary have been urged to ensure perpetrators are pursued and punished, as impunity only fosters further actions and reactions, risking internal strife that Lebanon cannot afford. 

Meanwhile, security sources emphasized that warnings have been issued to those involved, stressing the importance of respecting the law. The sources affirmed that any offenders will be prosecuted, as maintaining civil peace is a "red line" that must not be crossed.
 

