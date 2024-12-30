News
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
2024-12-30 | 13:00
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon remains in a state of uncertainty and anticipation as the scheduled parliamentary session on January 9 to elect a new president approaches.
The session's outcome remains unclear, including whether a president will be chosen and who that president might be. Sources from Ain el-Tineh have described the situation as "constructive ambiguity."
The ongoing consultations to address the presidential vacuum are taking place on domestic and international fronts.
On the domestic level, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has been actively engaging with various stakeholders within Lebanon and abroad, including the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, the opposition, especially the Lebanese Forces, is expected to convene on January 2.
In parallel, coordination efforts are underway between the National Moderation Bloc, the Independent Parliamentary Gathering, and the National Consensus Bloc to form a Sunni coalition that could comprise as many as 18 MPs.
On the international front, attention is focused on an anticipated Saudi delegation visit to Lebanon.
Reports suggest the delegation, which may include Prince Yazid Al-Farhan, the new overseer of the Lebanese file and succeedor of Nizar Al-Alula, is expected to arrive on January 3. Meetings with various political groups are planned, with a particular focus on engaging Sunni MPs.
U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson is set to return on January 4, followed by the arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on January 6, with the presidential file expected to feature prominently in their discussions.
Meanwhile, the Quintet Committee's members, especially Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, are engaging in individual meetings. Bukhari recently held discussions with Speaker Berri and other political representatives as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the presidential impasse.
