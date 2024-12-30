Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-30 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite Israeli intelligence reports acknowledging that the army has failed to destroy all Hezbollah weapon stockpiles and positions in South Lebanon, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi declared that the military had achieved a significant victory against the group. 

However, Halevi emphasized that defeating Hezbollah requires a long-term strategy.  

To secure this enduring victory, Halevi has focused on measures to restore the northern Israeli communities and promote prosperity in the border region with Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz is spearheading efforts to isolate Hezbollah economically. 

Katz has called for sanctions and launched a campaign targeting donations intended for victims of the pager explosions, Israel's operations against Hezbollah operatives. This move aims to cut off the group's financial resources and hinder its ability to rebuild its military and economic capacities.  

On the ground, the Israeli military continues to bolster its forces in Lebanese territories. 

Engineering units, alongside other specialized divisions, have intensified operations to locate and destroy Hezbollah's positions and infrastructure. These efforts are reportedly being prioritized before discussing a potential withdrawal from the area.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Operations

Lebanon

Israel

Economic

Sanctions

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israeli army claims targeting commander of Hezbollah's operations unit in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to 'reshape' Hezbollah's power balance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-29

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-29

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More