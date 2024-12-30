Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite Israeli intelligence reports acknowledging that the army has failed to destroy all Hezbollah weapon stockpiles and positions in South Lebanon, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi declared that the military had achieved a significant victory against the group.



However, Halevi emphasized that defeating Hezbollah requires a long-term strategy.



To secure this enduring victory, Halevi has focused on measures to restore the northern Israeli communities and promote prosperity in the border region with Lebanon.



Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz is spearheading efforts to isolate Hezbollah economically.



Katz has called for sanctions and launched a campaign targeting donations intended for victims of the pager explosions, Israel's operations against Hezbollah operatives. This move aims to cut off the group's financial resources and hinder its ability to rebuild its military and economic capacities.



On the ground, the Israeli military continues to bolster its forces in Lebanese territories.



Engineering units, alongside other specialized divisions, have intensified operations to locate and destroy Hezbollah's positions and infrastructure. These efforts are reportedly being prioritized before discussing a potential withdrawal from the area.