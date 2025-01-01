Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The shrine of Shimon al-Safa in the southern Lebanese town of Chamaa, a historical religious landmark dating back to the 12th century, has suffered significant damage amid the recent conflict.



Once a stunning site of cultural and religious heritage, the shrine and its adjacent castle now bear the scars of war.



During incursions into the western sector, Israeli forces entered Chamaa, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.



The damage to the shrine and castle has drastically altered their appearance, with the remnants showing a stark contrast between their former glory and the aftermath of the conflict.



The devastation extends to the town of Chamaa itself, where the Lebanese Army began operations on Tuesday, accompanied by UNIFIL forces.



The presence of civilians is minimal, with most of those encountered being UNIFIL personnel and staff.



The Lebanese Army is still surveying the town to ensure it is secure for the safe return of its residents.



However, the destruction of homes is extensive, with many either partially or entirely destroyed.



On the way to Chamaa lies the small town of Al-Bayyada, overlooking Tyre, Naqoura, and the Mediterranean Sea.



The Lebanese Army entered Al-Bayada after the cessation of hostilities and has since returned to its barracks.



The damage in Al-Bayada is also severe, a testament to the intense battles fought between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.



Multiple Israeli tanks were reportedly destroyed in the confrontations before Israeli troops withdrew.



While the Lebanese Army has entered Chamaa and Al-Bayada, large areas of the western sector, spanning from Naqoura to Marwahin, remain under Israeli control or within its danger zone.



These areas include Al-Bayada, Chamaa, Naqoura, Aalma El Chaeb, Tayr Harfa, Dhayra, Jebbayn, Yarin, and Marwahin.



Despite ongoing efforts, the situation in these regions underscores the lingering tension and the challenges of restoring security and stability.