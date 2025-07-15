Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal

Lebanon News
15-07-2025 | 03:32
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal
0min
Lebanese committee to meet at Presidential Palace after receiving US response to proposal

According to information obtained by LBCI, the committee tasked with drafting Lebanon’s official response to the proposal submitted by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack will hold a meeting at the Presidential Palace.

The meeting came after the Lebanese side formally received the American response to Lebanon’s observations on the proposal.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Tom Barrack

US Proposal

Airstrikes hit Bodai as Israel targets alleged Hezbollah positions in Bekaa
From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map
