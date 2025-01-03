Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Arriving from Tehran to Beirut on a "Mahan Air" flight, an Iranian diplomat proceeded directly from the plane to the electronic scanner checkpoint, carrying two diplomatic bags.

Airport security requested, as it did for all passengers on the same flight, that the diplomat place his bags on the scanner for inspection. However, he refused, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which grants immunity to diplomatic bags from searches at airports or other border crossings.

Following his refusal, the diplomat was denied entry and waited for hours at the airport until the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a written memorandum from the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon. 

The memo clarified that the bags contained documents, papers, and cash intended solely for the embassy's operational expenses. 

Based on this explanation, the bags were allowed entry under the Vienna Convention, which stipulates that if local authorities suspect misuse of diplomatic bags, the sending state must be notified, and the issue resolved diplomatically — as occurred in this case.

Meanwhile, all other passengers on the flight underwent strict hand luggage inspections via scanners.

Furthermore, this incident is part of a broader context.

Following the Israeli war, Lebanon decided in September, during a security meeting, to enhance airport security measures. This included installing scanners to inspect both passenger luggage transported via cargo and hand luggage.

According to government sources, inspections apply to everyone without exception. The directives mandate thorough checks for all, including passengers on private aircraft. 

These measures reportedly extended to notable figures such as Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, and U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein. Both underwent normal inspections during their visits to Lebanon. Even the team accompanying Prime Minister Najib Mikati is subject to inspections.

However, passengers arriving on flights from Iran reportedly face stricter measures. Why?

The answer lies in years of intelligence and evidence alleging that the Iranian regime has sent support, funds, and weapons to Hezbollah via flights from Iran. 

Those involved in these operations allegedly bypassed standard procedures. This history has prompted Lebanese authorities to impose stringent inspections on passengers arriving from Iran, regardless of the airline used.

Since the war, Lebanon has adhered to the terms of the ceasefire, particularly those requiring the control of border crossings and the prevention of arms smuggling to Hezbollah. 

These measures apply not only to Iran but also to any country whose passengers are not subject to rigorous inspections under international regulations.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Iran

Beirut

Airport

Measures

Inspection

Diplomat

Mahan Air

LBCI Next
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-12

Iran's Ambassador to Beirut meets FM Araghchi to discuss stopping Israeli 'crimes' against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-27

Yemen rebels claim missile attack on Tel Aviv airport: Statement

LBCI
World News
2024-12-15

Moscow says 'part' of its diplomatic personnel in Syria evacuated by plane

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Jordan aviation authority suspends air traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Joseph el Helou tells LBCI: Healthcare sector managing the situation, medical supplies will last for months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More