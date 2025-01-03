News
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Arriving from Tehran to Beirut on a "Mahan Air" flight, an Iranian diplomat proceeded directly from the plane to the electronic scanner checkpoint, carrying two diplomatic bags.
Airport security requested, as it did for all passengers on the same flight, that the diplomat place his bags on the scanner for inspection. However, he refused, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which grants immunity to diplomatic bags from searches at airports or other border crossings.
Following his refusal, the diplomat was denied entry and waited for hours at the airport until the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a written memorandum from the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon.
The memo clarified that the bags contained documents, papers, and cash intended solely for the embassy's operational expenses.
Based on this explanation, the bags were allowed entry under the Vienna Convention, which stipulates that if local authorities suspect misuse of diplomatic bags, the sending state must be notified, and the issue resolved diplomatically — as occurred in this case.
Meanwhile, all other passengers on the flight underwent strict hand luggage inspections via scanners.
Furthermore, this incident is part of a broader context.
Following the Israeli war, Lebanon decided in September, during a security meeting, to enhance airport security measures. This included installing scanners to inspect both passenger luggage transported via cargo and hand luggage.
According to government sources, inspections apply to everyone without exception. The directives mandate thorough checks for all, including passengers on private aircraft.
These measures reportedly extended to notable figures such as Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, and U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein. Both underwent normal inspections during their visits to Lebanon. Even the team accompanying Prime Minister Najib Mikati is subject to inspections.
However, passengers arriving on flights from Iran reportedly face stricter measures. Why?
The answer lies in years of intelligence and evidence alleging that the Iranian regime has sent support, funds, and weapons to Hezbollah via flights from Iran.
Those involved in these operations allegedly bypassed standard procedures. This history has prompted Lebanese authorities to impose stringent inspections on passengers arriving from Iran, regardless of the airline used.
Since the war, Lebanon has adhered to the terms of the ceasefire, particularly those requiring the control of border crossings and the prevention of arms smuggling to Hezbollah.
These measures apply not only to Iran but also to any country whose passengers are not subject to rigorous inspections under international regulations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Iran
Beirut
Airport
Measures
Inspection
Diplomat
Mahan Air
