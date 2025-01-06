Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar





After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Syria’s new administration began revising the country’s educational curriculum, with changes affecting religious studies, history, and science.



The Ministry of Education in Syria announced that ten textbooks were modified, sparking debate among educators and academics. One of the most disputed changes was replacing the phrase “Martyrs sacrificed to protect the homeland” with “Martyrs sacrificed for the sake of God.”



Similarly, passages in Islamic Studies textbooks now explicitly define “those who have incurred God’s wrath and those who are astray” as “Jews and Christians.” Other changes include replacing the concept of cleanliness with purity and mandating the greeting “Peace be upon you” in textbooks.



Historical references also saw significant alterations. Queen Zenobia of Palmyra, previously a celebrated historical figure, is now defined as a fictional character. In history textbooks, mentions of the execution of nationalist leaders in 1916 were removed, which some analysts interpret as an effort to avoid offending Turkey, an ally of the current administration.



In science materials, an entire chapter on brain development was eliminated, aligning with a more religious interpretation of creation.



The Ministry of Education initially shared these changes on social media but later deleted the posts. The ministry claimed the revisions were intended to address inaccuracies tied to the Assad regime and announced plans to establish committees for further curriculum reviews.



The reforms have drawn backlash from academics, educators, and religious leaders. The Armenian Orthodox Archbishop of Damascus criticized the changes as regressive and called for their reversal. Many view the revisions as part of a broader shift toward more conservative policies in Syria.



As much of Syria remains divided among competing powers, three distinct curriculums are being taught. Government-controlled areas follow the revised curriculum, Kurdish-controlled regions use a separate program, and opposition-held areas in Idlib rely on a third version. These disparities highlight the challenges of forging a unified national identity.



The international community is closely monitoring these developments, particularly as Western nations emphasize the importance of establishing a civil and inclusive identity in Syria’s future.