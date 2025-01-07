News
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
2025-01-07 | 13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the world awaits U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Israel has kept the timeline for its military withdrawal from Lebanon uncertain.
Military and political officials in Tel Aviv have indicated that the withdrawal will not occur by the end of the 60 days stipulated in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli officials have interpreted recent remarks by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein during his visit to Beirut as delivering a message aligned with Israel's stance.
The Israeli military views its withdrawal from Naqoura and the western sector as a significant and necessary step, allowing it to focus operations in other parts of Lebanon where it continues to maintain a presence. The army has pledged to intensify monitoring of the Lebanese military's adherence to the agreement, particularly in Naqoura and Khiam.
Opinions on Israel's continued presence in other southern regions remain divided between advocates and critics.
Former intelligence chief Amos Yadlin has proposed using extensive firepower to safeguard northern Israel, a strategy echoed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after reviewing recommendations from the Nagel Committee on military budgeting. The committee called for an annual $4 billion increase in defense spending to bolster Israel's capabilities against emerging threats.
Until the Lebanese Army fully deploys in the south and addresses Israel's demands for Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River, the Israeli military is intensifying its operations in the areas it occupies. Engineering units are accompanying troops to conduct what Israel describes as clearing the region of Hezbollah and its weapons.
Meanwhile, efforts to establish military bases and surveillance posts along the border are underway, with Israel insisting on defining the Blue Line as the official boundary between the two countries.
