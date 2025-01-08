Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon&#39;s future rests on choosing the right president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's upcoming presidential election offers a rare opportunity to steer the country away from an endless black tunnel of crises. 

However, not just any president can rise to the challenge—this time, the stakes demand a leader capable of transformative change.

The days of tailoring a president to fit political factions' interests and managing the country through deceit and patchwork solutions are over. 

A new phase demands a shift in the national mindset and operational approach. 

For over 30 years, Lebanon has suffered from leadership that perpetuated corruption and inefficiency. Today, many believe that only by adopting a fresh approach to governance and decision-making can the country hope to turn a corner.

The international community, including Western nations and Gulf countries, has long emphasized the need for Lebanon to break free from its historical reliance on external aid. Instead, it must adopt a self-reliant strategy for recovery. 

In the past, Lebanon often turned to foreign assistance after each crisis, sometimes receiving support from friendly nations. However, that model is no longer sustainable. 

The key now is for Lebanon to demonstrate that it is capable of formulating clear plans for its own recovery, especially in areas such as rebuilding infrastructure and restoring the economy.

Lebanon's future depends on proving to the international community that it can stand on its own feet. Once the country can show it has a solid strategy in place and is capable of executing reforms, trust will be rebuilt, paving the way for international investments. 

The shift to self-sufficiency involves prioritizing long-term investment over short-term aid. Once Lebanon demonstrates its capacity to plan and execute reforms, it can restore international confidence, attract substantial investments, and transition from a recipient of fleeting aid to a hub for sustainable economic growth.

Nonetheless, the real challenge lies in ensuring that the elected leader is committed to a new approach that prioritizes change and growth. This will require forming a government that operates beyond the traditional system of political patronage, focusing instead on competence and cohesion.

The ball is now in Lebanon's court. The choice is clear: either elect a president who embodies this vision for change and can shift the national mindset, or continue down the path of stagnation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Cycle

Lebanon

Future

President

Elections

LBCI Next
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

Darin LaHood from Maarab: Lebanon must elect a president who respects its sovereignty, independence, and future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:16

Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More