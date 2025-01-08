Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's upcoming presidential election offers a rare opportunity to steer the country away from an endless black tunnel of crises.



However, not just any president can rise to the challenge—this time, the stakes demand a leader capable of transformative change.



The days of tailoring a president to fit political factions' interests and managing the country through deceit and patchwork solutions are over.



A new phase demands a shift in the national mindset and operational approach.



For over 30 years, Lebanon has suffered from leadership that perpetuated corruption and inefficiency. Today, many believe that only by adopting a fresh approach to governance and decision-making can the country hope to turn a corner.



The international community, including Western nations and Gulf countries, has long emphasized the need for Lebanon to break free from its historical reliance on external aid. Instead, it must adopt a self-reliant strategy for recovery.



In the past, Lebanon often turned to foreign assistance after each crisis, sometimes receiving support from friendly nations. However, that model is no longer sustainable.



The key now is for Lebanon to demonstrate that it is capable of formulating clear plans for its own recovery, especially in areas such as rebuilding infrastructure and restoring the economy.



Lebanon's future depends on proving to the international community that it can stand on its own feet. Once the country can show it has a solid strategy in place and is capable of executing reforms, trust will be rebuilt, paving the way for international investments.



The shift to self-sufficiency involves prioritizing long-term investment over short-term aid. Once Lebanon demonstrates its capacity to plan and execute reforms, it can restore international confidence, attract substantial investments, and transition from a recipient of fleeting aid to a hub for sustainable economic growth.



Nonetheless, the real challenge lies in ensuring that the elected leader is committed to a new approach that prioritizes change and growth. This will require forming a government that operates beyond the traditional system of political patronage, focusing instead on competence and cohesion.



The ball is now in Lebanon's court. The choice is clear: either elect a president who embodies this vision for change and can shift the national mindset, or continue down the path of stagnation.