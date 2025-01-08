News
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08 | 13:10
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's upcoming presidential election offers a rare opportunity to steer the country away from an endless black tunnel of crises.
However, not just any president can rise to the challenge—this time, the stakes demand a leader capable of transformative change.
The days of tailoring a president to fit political factions' interests and managing the country through deceit and patchwork solutions are over.
A new phase demands a shift in the national mindset and operational approach.
For over 30 years, Lebanon has suffered from leadership that perpetuated corruption and inefficiency. Today, many believe that only by adopting a fresh approach to governance and decision-making can the country hope to turn a corner.
The international community, including Western nations and Gulf countries, has long emphasized the need for Lebanon to break free from its historical reliance on external aid. Instead, it must adopt a self-reliant strategy for recovery.
In the past, Lebanon often turned to foreign assistance after each crisis, sometimes receiving support from friendly nations. However, that model is no longer sustainable.
The key now is for Lebanon to demonstrate that it is capable of formulating clear plans for its own recovery, especially in areas such as rebuilding infrastructure and restoring the economy.
Lebanon's future depends on proving to the international community that it can stand on its own feet. Once the country can show it has a solid strategy in place and is capable of executing reforms, trust will be rebuilt, paving the way for international investments.
The shift to self-sufficiency involves prioritizing long-term investment over short-term aid. Once Lebanon demonstrates its capacity to plan and execute reforms, it can restore international confidence, attract substantial investments, and transition from a recipient of fleeting aid to a hub for sustainable economic growth.
Nonetheless, the real challenge lies in ensuring that the elected leader is committed to a new approach that prioritizes change and growth. This will require forming a government that operates beyond the traditional system of political patronage, focusing instead on competence and cohesion.
The ball is now in Lebanon's court. The choice is clear: either elect a president who embodies this vision for change and can shift the national mindset, or continue down the path of stagnation.
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
Related Articles
Lebanon News
Darin LaHood from Maarab: Lebanon must elect a president who respects its sovereignty, independence, and future
Lebanon News
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib contacts Egyptian counterpart on ceasefire efforts and presidential elections
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
Recommended For You
News Bulletin Reports
Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon's border villages left in ruins as Lebanese army regains territory from Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
News Bulletin Reports
Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy
Lebanon News
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
World News
Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy
Videos
Lebanon News
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
News Bulletin Reports
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Middle East News
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
Lebanon News
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
Lebanon News
Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges
Lebanon News
Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus
Lebanon News
MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus
Lebanon News
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
