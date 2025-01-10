Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10 | 13:12
High views
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
3min
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Israeli military was supposed to vacate the strategic El Hamames Hill, located opposite Khiam and the Metula settlement, to allow the Lebanese army to deploy there.

However, despite preparations, it did not withdraw, and the Lebanese army did not carry out its deployment.

A similar situation occurred at the "Qouzah, Debl, and Aita" triangle. The Lebanese army was prepared to regain its previous position there, but it was surprised when two Israeli military vehicles entered the area, preventing the Lebanese army from executing its deployment plans.

The new Israeli incursion in this area was accompanied by the continued practice of rigging and detonating houses in Aita al-Shaab, a procedure and violation that has almost become a daily occurrence, along with incursions in Taybeh and operations of burning houses.

These incidents have persisted for more than five days since the ceasefire monitoring committee's meeting, during which it was leaked that the Israeli army would gradually withdraw from the western sector, reaching Yaroun, followed by a withdrawal toward the east.

However, after the meeting, the Israeli withdrawal plan was "finalized," and the army deployed at Ras al-Naqoura, Naqoura, Aalma al-Shaab, the "Chamaa-Tayr Harfa" triangle, and the "Srebbine-Rachaf-Beit Lif" triangle. 

The Lebanese army has yet to enter areas such as Jebbayn, Tayr Harfa, Dhayra, and Ramyeh, extending up to Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun.

Despite American confidence that both sides will adhere to the agreed terms of the agreement, Israeli leaks continue.

There are suggestions that the Israeli army may remain in three strategic points in Lebanon: Labbouneh, Jabal Blat, and El Hamames Hill—areas where the Lebanese army was supposed to deploy on Friday.

Israeli officials have also discussed preventing homeowners whose houses were destroyed by the Israeli army from returning under the pretext that these houses were used during the war and that returning to them would mean rehabilitating Hezbollah's infrastructure. 

This dangerous rhetoric could prevent thousands of citizens from rebuilding their homes along a long strip of border villages from Naqoura to Khiam and extending to Kfarchouba, Shebaa, and Kfarhamam.

However, Lebanese sources have ruled out the possibility of the Israeli army remaining in Lebanese areas or preventing Lebanese citizens from returning to their villages to rebuild their homes, as this threat could lead to renewed gunfire and affect the return of settlers to northern Israel. 

Furthermore, it could provide a reason for launching operations against any Israeli positions remaining in Lebanon, especially since the reconstruction of border villages may be subject to specific arrangements. 

While some sources view these threats as mere intimidation, others believe the international momentum that helped elect General Joseph Aoun as president could be used to implement the ceasefire agreement, including the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.
 

