General Joseph Aoun has been elected President of the Republic, marking the beginning of a new era for Lebanon. His presidency is characterized by a commitment to reforming the country's decayed state structures with a modern approach, breaking away from a system that has failed the nation over the past three decades.



The challenges facing President Aoun are immediate and significant, beginning with the appointment of a prime minister, new ministers, and critical administrative reassignments, particularly for top-tier positions. Aoun has clarified that he intends to adopt a rotation policy in appointing first-category officials, emphasizing merit over sectarian and political considerations.



The first test lies in the formation of the government.



To complete the picture of change initiated with the election of a president outside the traditional political framework, it is crucial that the new prime minister and cabinet align with the president's vision.



The government must operate with a fresh mindset, free from the sectarian and political quotas that have dominated Lebanese governance. Ministers will be chosen for their competence rather than their allegiance to a specific sect, politician, or party to meet the needs of the next phase.



Following the government's formation, the next challenge is appointments, particularly to 96 vacant or temporarily held first-category positions. Among these are the leadership roles in Lebanon's security and military institutions, which often change with the presidency.



The role of Army Commander, traditionally filled by a Maronite selected by the president, is especially critical. This position carries substantial responsibilities, including implementing the ceasefire agreement, adhering to UN Resolution 1701, and maintaining the integrity of the military institution.



Other key security posts include the General Director of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), a Sunni position currently held by Major General Imad Osman, and the General Director of State Security, traditionally a Shiite role but presently occupied on an acting basis by Maronite General Elias Al-Baysari. These positions have historically been filled based on sectarian allocations determined by religious and political leaders.



Beyond security, the appointment of a new governor for the Banque du Liban (BDL) is paramount. Traditionally a Maronite role, the governor must address Lebanon's financial crises, including monetary policy stabilization, bank restructuring, depositor reimbursement, and negotiations with international creditors like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Eurobond holders.



Additional key appointments include filling roles currently held on an acting basis, such as the Director General of Customs, the Head of Civil Defense, and the Public Prosecutor. Other critical positions soon to require appointments include members of the Judicial Council, the Chairman of Electricité du Liban (EDL), the Director General of Télé Liban, and various ambassadorial posts, notably in France and the United States.



In addition, the terms of the Director General of Ogero, the Financial Prosecutor, and other positions will end soon.



Under previous administrations, such appointments were typically based on consensus and quotas among political factions, perpetuating a system of patronage.



However, President Aoun has vowed to depart from this practice. He aims to prioritize qualifications and integrity over sectarian or political affiliation, empowering appointees to perform their duties without external interference.



This commitment to reform is not limited to names or positions but extends to the systemic changes needed to restore confidence in Lebanon's institutions. Aoun has pledged to end the decades-long dominance of political favoritism and blind allegiance in state employment, emphasizing national interest over personal or sectarian gain.



As the president embarks on his term, the question remains: Will Joseph Aoun deliver on his promise to uphold the principle of rotation in first-category positions, regardless of the political and sectarian backlash?