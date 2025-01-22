Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22 | 13:05
High views
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate
2min
Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel's military has intensified its operations in southern Lebanon as it claims to have found large quantities of Hezbollah weapons in the Shebaa Farms area.

This comes as Israel reaffirms its decision not to withdraw from Lebanon on January 26, marking the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli media reported statements from a military official indicating that the Israeli army is preparing to withdraw from Lebanon but is awaiting political directives to redeploy along the Blue Line. 

Meanwhile, political and security figures continue to visit the northern region as the Israeli army persists in what it calls operations to destroy Hezbollah's weapons caches and infrastructure.

These developments have not received unanimous support within Israel. Security and political experts have raised concerns about the risks of the army remaining in Lebanon, the potential collapse of the ceasefire, and the possibility of renewed hostilities.

In addition, with the opening of a new front in the West Bank under Operation "Iron Wall" in Jenin, Israeli officials have indicated that the operation could last for several months and may require additional troops—a capability the military currently lacks, according to statements from military representatives in the Knesset on Wednesday.

At the same time, Israel's security agencies are analyzing the consequences of not withdrawing from Lebanon, as Lebanon may decide to allow its citizens to return to their towns and villages, even without a complete Israeli withdrawal. How Israel will respond to this potential scenario is still under discussion.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Withdrawal

Lebanon

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
