Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
26-01-2025 | 12:48
Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
At dawn, South Lebanon residents returned to their towns to verify Israel's commitment to the ceasefire agreement, fully aware that the Israeli military had seized every opportunity over the past 60 days to inflict destruction.
In Kfarkela, locals attempted to enter their town through the Marjayoun road, only to find Israeli forces reinforcing their positions on the strategic Nabi Owaida hill, citing its importance in protecting the nearby Metula settlement.
Israeli troops entrenched themselves within residential areas, deployed military vehicles, and pointed their weapons at civilians. Despite the risks, residents tried to advance into their town, but each attempt was met with gunfire.
Waving Hezbollah and Amal Movement flags alongside images of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the residents gathered—some determined to return to their land, others seeking to send a message of steadfastness, and many showing solidarity with Kfarkela's people.
Criticism has emerged from southern communities toward those who negotiated the ceasefire, questioning its effectiveness.
In Markaba, residents faced similar obstacles, with Israeli Merkava tanks blocking their entry and opening fire.
Meanwhile, in Houla, Israeli forces detained several Lebanese citizens attempting to return to their homes.
The toll of Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese land has resulted in dozens of casualties, including fatalities and injuries. Among the victims was an intelligence officer from the Lebanese Army's Tyre division.
Despite the ongoing violence, Lebanese MPs from the Amal Movement and Hezbollah were present in the south, observing the developments firsthand.
The Lebanese Army, deployed at village entrances, sought to prevent further civilian casualties by urging residents to remain cautious.
However, the army remains on high alert, ready to redeploy and take control of the occupied villages as soon as Israeli forces withdraw, in accordance with the ceasefire terms.
