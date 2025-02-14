News
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
14-02-2025 | 12:50
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The road leading to the edges of Wazzani is lined with destruction—devastated agricultural projects, ruined homes, and scorched fields.
From a distance, the village can be seen alongside the occupied town of Ghajar. Some displaced residents have taken refuge in a damaged house in Wata Al-Khiam, using it as a waiting point in a tent.
The house narrowly escaped complete destruction during the war, as the Israeli army had fortified it, turning it into a military post for its troops and vehicles.
On Tallet El Hamames, Israeli bulldozers and machinery are actively setting up fortifications, barriers, and surveillance posts. The hill, located just a kilometer from the Blue Line, overlooks Khiam and serves as a protective position for the Israeli settlement of Metula. Israeli sources indicate that their forces may remain stationed there.
Further east, Al-Awaida Hill—about a kilometer from the border—is undergoing similar construction. The site, situated between Kfarkela and Odaisseh, overlooks Metula and other Israeli settlements, raising concerns that Israeli forces may continue their presence there.
Nearby, Aaziyyeh Hill, about two kilometers away, provides a vantage point over the Litani River and a vast Lebanese area. There are growing fears that if Israeli forces remain stationed on these eastern hills, they will exert control over Lebanese villages along the border, including Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Sardah, Aamra, and Wazzani.
A fourth key location where Israeli forces are expected to remain is Jabal Blat, positioned between Ramyeh and Marwahin. This strategic site overlooks both the western and central sectors and cuts off access to Marwahin.
In the western sector, Labbouneh Hill—just 300 meters from the border—offers a commanding view in both directions, stretching from Naqoura to the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab.
Lebanon firmly rejects any continued Israeli presence in these areas.
Meanwhile, France is pushing for a complete Israeli withdrawal and has expressed readiness to deploy its UNIFIL forces to these strategic hills and positions.
With diplomatic efforts intensifying and Lebanon standing firm, the race is on against the February 18 deadline for Israel's complete withdrawal.
