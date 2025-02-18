Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Why did the Israeli army remain stationed in the five hills in South Lebanon, and how long does it intend to stay?

Lebanon's government has yet to receive an official explanation for these matters.



According to LBCI sources, President Joseph Aoun directly posed these questions to the Quintet Committee ambassadors and UNIFIL commander General Aroldo Lázaro but received no clear response.



On the day Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, President Aoun convened a high-level meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The discussions focused on ways to pressure Israel into fully implementing the ceasefire agreement.



Following the meeting, the Lebanese government reaffirmed its readiness to deploy its army along the internationally recognized borders to safeguard national sovereignty and ensure the security and stability of southern Lebanese residents. The issue of Hezbollah prisoners also resurfaced.



The Baabda meeting reiterated the commitments outlined in the joint statement issued by the United States and French presidents on the eve of the ceasefire agreement. The statement emphasized both nations' commitment to working with Israel and Lebanon to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire, including Israel's complete withdrawal from the south within 60 days.



Lebanese officials believe Israel's continued occupation of the five hills is not driven by military or strategic needs but rather by political obstinacy and a desire to reassure its northern settlers, as these elevated positions overlook five Israeli settlements.