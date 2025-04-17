President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Lebanon's former Prime Minister Najib Mikati the prestigious Legion of Honor in a ceremony held at the Élysée Palace, attended by First Lady Brigitte Macron and members of the Mikati family.



In his speech, Macron praised Mikati, saying, "This ceremony is a recognition by France of your person, and through you, a tribute to Lebanon — a country that is deeply dear to our hearts and truly one of a kind."



Macron noted that while Lebanon recently marked 50 years since the start of its civil war, "the hopes of the Lebanese people today — and ours as well — are for a future of peace, stability, growth, and coexistence between religions and cultures."



He added, "With this medal, we are honoring the statesman in you — particularly for your service over the past few years."



Reflecting on their first private meeting, Macron recalled, "We spoke then of the immense challenges ahead for Lebanon, and over the years, I have witnessed your deep sense of national duty and responsibility."



He praised Mikati's role in organizing crucial parliamentary elections, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality during regional turmoil, and steering the country through one of its worst crises following the Beirut Port explosion.



"You faced one challenge after another, including a two-year presidential vacuum that paralyzed state institutions, and you remained committed to dialogue and the national interest," Macron said.



He also commended Mikati's leadership during the recent escalation of violence in 2024, calling his response courageous.



"Lebanon was fortunate to have a patriotic statesman like you — a man of balance and peace and a friend of France," Macron said.



"Your connection to France is diplomatic, emotional, cultural, and political. You've always worked to strengthen ties between our countries and support a sovereign, free, and pluralistic Lebanon."



Macron said, "France appreciates your service to your country, your efforts for regional stability, and your role in deepening the bond between Lebanon and France. It is my honor to present you with this decoration."



In his remarks, Mikati said, "It is a great honor to stand before you today and receive this distinguished recognition. But more than a personal tribute, this award reflects the sincere and lasting friendship between our two countries."



He called the Legion of Honor "a piece of the spirit of France — a spirit that has shone through the ages and inspired the world."



Expressing gratitude, Mikati added, "We have worked side by side over the years, guided by perseverance and determination to serve both our nations. But there is a deep personal bond beyond official relations — a true friendship built on trust, mutual respect, and unwavering loyalty."



He emphasized the strong emotional connection the Lebanese people feel toward France. "In our darkest moments, Lebanon has never stood alone. France has always been there — watchful, supportive, and fraternal," Mikati said.



He added that receiving the award from Macron carries "a deeply personal significance," recognizing the French president's heartfelt commitment to Lebanon. "You have stood with us during the toughest times, not just as a head of state, but as a true friend."



Surrounded by his family, Mikati concluded, "This moment symbolizes France's special place in the hearts of all Lebanese — like a steadfast anchor for a ship in stormy seas. Thank you for this profoundly moving gesture, and above all, thank you for your priceless friendship. Long live the friendship between France and Lebanon."