News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon
Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
President Macron awards former PM Mikati the French Legion of Honor in tribute to Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Lebanon's former Prime Minister Najib Mikati the prestigious Legion of Honor in a ceremony held at the Élysée Palace, attended by First Lady Brigitte Macron and members of the Mikati family.
In his speech, Macron praised Mikati, saying, "This ceremony is a recognition by France of your person, and through you, a tribute to Lebanon — a country that is deeply dear to our hearts and truly one of a kind."
Macron noted that while Lebanon recently marked 50 years since the start of its civil war, "the hopes of the Lebanese people today — and ours as well — are for a future of peace, stability, growth, and coexistence between religions and cultures."
He added, "With this medal, we are honoring the statesman in you — particularly for your service over the past few years."
Reflecting on their first private meeting, Macron recalled, "We spoke then of the immense challenges ahead for Lebanon, and over the years, I have witnessed your deep sense of national duty and responsibility."
He praised Mikati's role in organizing crucial parliamentary elections, maintaining Lebanon's neutrality during regional turmoil, and steering the country through one of its worst crises following the Beirut Port explosion.
"You faced one challenge after another, including a two-year presidential vacuum that paralyzed state institutions, and you remained committed to dialogue and the national interest," Macron said.
He also commended Mikati's leadership during the recent escalation of violence in 2024, calling his response courageous.
"Lebanon was fortunate to have a patriotic statesman like you — a man of balance and peace and a friend of France," Macron said.
"Your connection to France is diplomatic, emotional, cultural, and political. You've always worked to strengthen ties between our countries and support a sovereign, free, and pluralistic Lebanon."
Macron said, "France appreciates your service to your country, your efforts for regional stability, and your role in deepening the bond between Lebanon and France. It is my honor to present you with this decoration."
In his remarks, Mikati said, "It is a great honor to stand before you today and receive this distinguished recognition. But more than a personal tribute, this award reflects the sincere and lasting friendship between our two countries."
He called the Legion of Honor "a piece of the spirit of France — a spirit that has shone through the ages and inspired the world."
Expressing gratitude, Mikati added, "We have worked side by side over the years, guided by perseverance and determination to serve both our nations. But there is a deep personal bond beyond official relations — a true friendship built on trust, mutual respect, and unwavering loyalty."
He emphasized the strong emotional connection the Lebanese people feel toward France. "In our darkest moments, Lebanon has never stood alone. France has always been there — watchful, supportive, and fraternal," Mikati said.
He added that receiving the award from Macron carries "a deeply personal significance," recognizing the French president's heartfelt commitment to Lebanon. "You have stood with us during the toughest times, not just as a head of state, but as a true friend."
Surrounded by his family, Mikati concluded, "This moment symbolizes France's special place in the hearts of all Lebanese — like a steadfast anchor for a ship in stormy seas. Thank you for this profoundly moving gesture, and above all, thank you for your priceless friendship. Long live the friendship between France and Lebanon."
Lebanon News
France
Award
Najib Mikati
Emmanuel Macron
Legion of Honor
Lebanon
Next
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
Lebanon's former PM Mikati affirms support for new government after meeting President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
Lebanon News
2025-03-02
Lebanon's president hosts tribute to LBCI reporter Hoda Chedid, honoring her perseverance and patriotism
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Macron tells all parties to honor Lebanon ceasefire commitments: Elysee
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:10
Israeli drone strike injures one in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families
Lebanon News
05:14
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims’ families
0
Lebanon News
05:01
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister
Lebanon News
05:01
Minister Rasamny attends ICAO conference in Doha, explores transport cooperation with Qatari minister
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Academic year extended for war-affected schools, official exams set for July
Lebanon News
04:51
Academic year extended for war-affected schools, official exams set for July
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
0
World News
06:17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
World News
06:17
Kremlin says Europe wants to 'continue war' as Ukraine allies meet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
14:36
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners
3
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Lebanon News
13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
4
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
Lebanon News
10:21
Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces
5
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
Lebanon News
12:24
Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
Lebanon News
14:17
Parliamentary committees approve banking secrecy, monetary law amendments with minor changes
7
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
13:53
Lebanese army detains suspects behind March rocket fire toward Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
Lebanon News
07:10
Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More