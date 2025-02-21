Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The failed bus bombing attempts in Bat Yam, central Israel, have reignited fears of attacks among Israelis.



The incidents highlighted two key security failures: the inability of Israeli intelligence to uncover bomb-making networks in the West Bank and the failure to prevent infiltration into Israel or cooperation with attackers.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded by threatening to escalate military operations, declaring that Israel is engaged in a war against what he called "radical Islamic terrorism."



Following reports that bomb-making facilities exist in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered reinforcements to the area.



The Israeli military presence, currently consisting of 25 battalions, has been bolstered by three additional units tasked with dismantling explosive production infrastructure and identifying those responsible.



The intensification of military operations in the West Bank aligns with the broader strategy of Netanyahu's far-right government, which has sought to keep multiple fronts active, including Gaza, this time under the pretext of exchanging an Israeli body handed over by Hamas to Tel Aviv, for a Palestinian one.



The rapid developments coincided with Hamas providing Israel with a list of six hostages to be released on Saturday.



Will Netanyahu and his government wage war against the West Bank and Gaza to eliminate Hamas, risking the second phase of ceasefire talks, or will they align with U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed solution for Gaza, which is being negotiated by Arab countries?