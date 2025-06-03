Israeli army says two projectiles launched from Syria toward Israel

03-06-2025 | 15:30
Israeli army says two projectiles launched from Syria toward Israel
Israeli army says two projectiles launched from Syria toward Israel

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that two projectiles were launched from Syria toward Israel and landed in open areas.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the launch.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Projectiles

Syria

LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
