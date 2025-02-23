News
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
23-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As hundreds of thousands chanted "Death to Israel" during the funeral procession of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, Israeli warplanes roared overhead, sending what appeared to be a direct response.
The low-altitude flyovers were one of several messages Israel sought to convey—that it still holds aerial superiority over Lebanon and maintains unrestricted access to its airspace.
Israel had been closely monitoring the funeral long before it began, with live coverage dominating Israeli media.
However, opinions among Israeli officials and analysts diverged.
Defense Minister Israel Katz reinforced threats of continued assassinations and strikes, asserting that Israel remains in control. Some security officials echoed this sentiment, interpreting the flyovers as proof that Israel still dictates the terms in Lebanon.
Yet, the sheer scale of the funeral, which many in Israel had expected to reflect Hezbollah's weakened state after months of war, instead sent shockwaves and anger through the Israeli security establishment.
Former security officials, military officers, and mayors criticized Katz's threats, calling them an embarrassment in the face of what they saw as a display of Hezbollah's enduring strength. Some voices within Israel even called for escalating the conflict and reasserting a stronger military presence in Lebanon.
Hezbollah's decision to have Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem deliver his speech via video rather than in person was seized upon by Israeli officials as evidence of deterrence, with multiple commentators suggesting that Israel could eventually target him as well.
What stood out most in Israel's analysis of the funeral was the unprecedented turnout, marking a historic day in Lebanon. The strong Iranian presence, including high-ranking officials, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue further threats.
In the lead-up to the funeral, Israel attempted to instill fear among the Lebanese by leaking suggestions that it might strike the procession. While no attack occurred, Israel kept tensions high by launching airstrikes near the Syrian border, claiming to target weapons transfers to Lebanon.
Inside Lebanon, it followed up with further strikes and an aerial display over the funeral site, culminating in the release of footage allegedly showing Nasrallah's assassination. Through these actions, Israel sought to reaffirm its dominance over Lebanon.
