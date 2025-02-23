Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

News Bulletin Reports
23-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah&#39;s grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group&#39;s strength
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

As hundreds of thousands chanted "Death to Israel" during the funeral procession of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, Israeli warplanes roared overhead, sending what appeared to be a direct response. 

The low-altitude flyovers were one of several messages Israel sought to convey—that it still holds aerial superiority over Lebanon and maintains unrestricted access to its airspace.  

Israel had been closely monitoring the funeral long before it began, with live coverage dominating Israeli media. 

However, opinions among Israeli officials and analysts diverged. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz reinforced threats of continued assassinations and strikes, asserting that Israel remains in control. Some security officials echoed this sentiment, interpreting the flyovers as proof that Israel still dictates the terms in Lebanon.  

Yet, the sheer scale of the funeral, which many in Israel had expected to reflect Hezbollah's weakened state after months of war, instead sent shockwaves and anger through the Israeli security establishment. 

Former security officials, military officers, and mayors criticized Katz's threats, calling them an embarrassment in the face of what they saw as a display of Hezbollah's enduring strength. Some voices within Israel even called for escalating the conflict and reasserting a stronger military presence in Lebanon.  

Hezbollah's decision to have Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem deliver his speech via video rather than in person was seized upon by Israeli officials as evidence of deterrence, with multiple commentators suggesting that Israel could eventually target him as well.  

What stood out most in Israel's analysis of the funeral was the unprecedented turnout, marking a historic day in Lebanon. The strong Iranian presence, including high-ranking officials, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to issue further threats.  

In the lead-up to the funeral, Israel attempted to instill fear among the Lebanese by leaking suggestions that it might strike the procession. While no attack occurred, Israel kept tensions high by launching airstrikes near the Syrian border, claiming to target weapons transfers to Lebanon. 

Inside Lebanon, it followed up with further strikes and an aerial display over the funeral site, culminating in the release of footage allegedly showing Nasrallah's assassination. Through these actions, Israel sought to reaffirm its dominance over Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Anger

Israel

Hezbollah

Funeral

Procession

Debate

Group

Strength

LBCI Next
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Lebanon's Grand Mufti Derian congratulates Saudi Crown Prince on Kingdom's founding anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-21

Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Final touches in place: Lebanon readies for funeral of Hezbollah's former leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-22

Lebanese army and ISF raise readiness to 100 percent for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More