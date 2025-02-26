Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control

News Bulletin Reports
26-02-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel’s actions in southern Syria resemble its historical treatment of the region, as it encroaches on the territory by gradually taking control, advancing into towns, and conducting airstrikes at will. 

The country justifies these actions under the pretext of securing what it deems necessary for its security. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and the military have further threatened to continue these operations.

Israel's current strategy aims to go beyond previous efforts, with an agenda to dismantle the agreed Israeli-Syrian border from the 1974 ceasefire. The country seeks to push this boundary deeper into Syrian territory.

Following the events of October 7, Israel's security services have developed a comprehensive plan for the entire region. Under the guise of combating terrorism, the plan encompasses neighboring countries, extending to what Israel has called the “Sunni Axis of Evil” after Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed power in Syria.

In its execution, Israel has targeted southern Syria for the same tactics it applied in southern Lebanon during its 18-year occupation. 

It aims to foster loyalty among groups within the region, with a particular focus on the Druze communities in southern Syria.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the West Bank, Rasan Aliyan, has been tasked with forging direct relationships with the leadership of southern Syria's Druze towns. 

The objective is not only to convince them to visit Israel but also to persuade them to accept living under what Israel defines as a "protected area" governed by Israeli security and civilian authority.

Areas such as Daraa, Sweida, Al Qunaitra, and other southern regions have increasingly come under Israel's strategic ambitions. 

While Israel is likely to achieve its goals, this will depend on the response from local populations. 

Despite the promises of freedom of movement within Israeli-controlled territories and job opportunities in construction and agriculture, these incentives may not be enough to convince the residents of southern Syria to submit to Israel’s influence.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

South Syria

Control

Influence

LBCI Next
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20

Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria leader stresses 'strong strategic ties' in call with Russia's Putin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

EU pledges 3 billion euros for Jordan in new 'strategic' partnership

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-15

US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More