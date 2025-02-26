Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel’s actions in southern Syria resemble its historical treatment of the region, as it encroaches on the territory by gradually taking control, advancing into towns, and conducting airstrikes at will.



The country justifies these actions under the pretext of securing what it deems necessary for its security. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and the military have further threatened to continue these operations.



Israel's current strategy aims to go beyond previous efforts, with an agenda to dismantle the agreed Israeli-Syrian border from the 1974 ceasefire. The country seeks to push this boundary deeper into Syrian territory.



Following the events of October 7, Israel's security services have developed a comprehensive plan for the entire region. Under the guise of combating terrorism, the plan encompasses neighboring countries, extending to what Israel has called the “Sunni Axis of Evil” after Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed power in Syria.



In its execution, Israel has targeted southern Syria for the same tactics it applied in southern Lebanon during its 18-year occupation.



It aims to foster loyalty among groups within the region, with a particular focus on the Druze communities in southern Syria.



Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the West Bank, Rasan Aliyan, has been tasked with forging direct relationships with the leadership of southern Syria's Druze towns.



The objective is not only to convince them to visit Israel but also to persuade them to accept living under what Israel defines as a "protected area" governed by Israeli security and civilian authority.



Areas such as Daraa, Sweida, Al Qunaitra, and other southern regions have increasingly come under Israel's strategic ambitions.



While Israel is likely to achieve its goals, this will depend on the response from local populations.



Despite the promises of freedom of movement within Israeli-controlled territories and job opportunities in construction and agriculture, these incentives may not be enough to convince the residents of southern Syria to submit to Israel’s influence.



