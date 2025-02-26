News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control
News Bulletin Reports
26-02-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel’s growing influence in southern Syria: A strategic push for control
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel’s actions in southern Syria resemble its historical treatment of the region, as it encroaches on the territory by gradually taking control, advancing into towns, and conducting airstrikes at will.
The country justifies these actions under the pretext of securing what it deems necessary for its security. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and the military have further threatened to continue these operations.
Israel's current strategy aims to go beyond previous efforts, with an agenda to dismantle the agreed Israeli-Syrian border from the 1974 ceasefire. The country seeks to push this boundary deeper into Syrian territory.
Following the events of October 7, Israel's security services have developed a comprehensive plan for the entire region. Under the guise of combating terrorism, the plan encompasses neighboring countries, extending to what Israel has called the “Sunni Axis of Evil” after Ahmad al-Sharaa assumed power in Syria.
In its execution, Israel has targeted southern Syria for the same tactics it applied in southern Lebanon during its 18-year occupation.
It aims to foster loyalty among groups within the region, with a particular focus on the Druze communities in southern Syria.
Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the West Bank, Rasan Aliyan, has been tasked with forging direct relationships with the leadership of southern Syria's Druze towns.
The objective is not only to convince them to visit Israel but also to persuade them to accept living under what Israel defines as a "protected area" governed by Israeli security and civilian authority.
Areas such as Daraa, Sweida, Al Qunaitra, and other southern regions have increasingly come under Israel's strategic ambitions.
While Israel is likely to achieve its goals, this will depend on the response from local populations.
Despite the promises of freedom of movement within Israeli-controlled territories and job opportunities in construction and agriculture, these incentives may not be enough to convince the residents of southern Syria to submit to Israel’s influence.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
South Syria
Control
Influence
Next
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-20
Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?
0
Middle East News
2025-02-12
Syria leader stresses 'strong strategic ties' in call with Russia's Putin
Middle East News
2025-02-12
Syria leader stresses 'strong strategic ties' in call with Russia's Putin
0
Middle East News
2025-01-29
EU pledges 3 billion euros for Jordan in new 'strategic' partnership
Middle East News
2025-01-29
EU pledges 3 billion euros for Jordan in new 'strategic' partnership
0
Middle East News
2025-01-15
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says
Middle East News
2025-01-15
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Focal points of Lebanon's parliamentary session: Political blocs clash over ministerial statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:56
MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform
Lebanon News
11:56
MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army
0
Middle East News
12:17
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
Middle East News
12:17
US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
Lebanon News
06:14
Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones
3
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
Lebanon News
13:14
Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence
5
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
Lebanon News
04:29
MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence
6
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel
7
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
8
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Lebanon News
12:16
MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More