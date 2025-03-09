News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
09-03-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid the rubble of destroyed homes and under the watchful eye of Israeli surveillance, two trucks carrying the bodies of 25 people made their way through the border town of Kfarkela.
Among the dead were nine civilians, while the rest were Hezbollah fighters, all killed in Israel's ongoing aggression on Lebanon. The attack has not ceased, as Israel continues to occupy the border area of Kfarkela, turning it into a buffer zone.
Grief accompanied the coffins with flowers and tears as people mourned alongside the families of other fallen fighters and civilians. The sorrow was shared by dozens of women in Kfarkela who had lost their sons to the war.
However, in this town, not only young men are buried—children, too, have fallen victim to an Israeli war machine that prides itself on precision but has repeatedly chosen to strike mindlessly.
A collective prayer was held for the victims in the town's stadium, followed by a Hezbollah statement addressing Israel's presence in Kfarkela.
This scene is unlikely to be the last. Several border towns are preparing to bury their dead as logistical arrangements continue.
Hundreds of bodies remain unburied, and no official toll has been released on the total number of casualties from Israel's attacks since September.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Grief
Siege
Mass
Funeral
South Lebanon
Israeli
Occupation
Kfarkela
Next
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-17
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-17
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Israeli Minister Smotrich calls for Gaza occupation and mass displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-10
Israeli Minister Smotrich calls for Gaza occupation and mass displacement plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
0
Lebanon News
08:52
UN Special Coordinator visits Israel to discuss security along Blue Line
Lebanon News
08:52
UN Special Coordinator visits Israel to discuss security along Blue Line
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
2
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
4
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
6
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More