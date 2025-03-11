Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed

News Bulletin Reports
11-03-2025 | 13:53
High views
Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed
2min
Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel is attempting to leverage events on the Syrian coast to advance its expansionist goals in Syria, misleading the Alawite and Druze communities by promising protection, stability, and even operations on their land.

Meanwhile, it continues to threaten actions aimed at preventing hostile groups from nearing its forces inside Syria.

What Israel is carrying out is part of a plan divided into stages. In the first stage, Tel Aviv seeks to control the largest possible area of Syria, later dividing it into three geographical regions that form what it calls its "defense system."

The first region extends from the peak of Mount Hermon to the Syrian-Jordanian-Israeli border south of Tiberias. This is strategic because it allows the army to monitor Damascus and the Bekaa region in Lebanon, with military forces to be reinforced there indefinitely.

The second region, closer to the borders, includes towns in southern Syria and is called the "security zone." In this area, the army conducts daily operations and pushes deeper into Syrian territory under the pretext of operational needs and preventing militants from approaching the borders.

The third region, called the "area of influence," spans over 65 kilometers, bordered on the east by the Damascus-Suwayda highway. Specifically in this area, Israel aims to impose self-rule in the future.

To ensure the execution of its plan, Israel needs to weaken Turkey and distance it from Syria. 

Reports suggest Israeli-Russian talks are underway to strengthen Russian military bases in Syria. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv has urged Washington to keep its troops in Syria until Israel’s plan is fully secured.

The most notable aspect is an Israeli report claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in implementing a plan to reshape Syria, which includes disarming all Syrian factions, even in southern Damascus.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Alawite

Druze

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
