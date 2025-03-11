Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

11-03-2025 | 13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
2min
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel has decided to release Lebanese detainees as a "goodwill gesture" toward Lebanon's president, in coordination with the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced. 

The decision was made following a series of meetings held in Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, ambassadors from the Quintet Committee visited Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh. 

Berri reportedly told the diplomats—particularly the U.S. and French envoys—that Lebanon is being "punished" despite fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, while Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, erect barriers, and carry out attacks on civilians and military personnel.

The issue of Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon was also raised in a meeting between President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the committee overseeing the implementation of Resolution 1701. 

President Aoun called for increased pressure on Israel to withdraw and return Lebanese detainees.

In response, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus announced that Washington would facilitate diplomatic talks between Lebanon and Israel to resolve outstanding issues. These include the release of Lebanese detainees, disputed points along the Blue Line, and the five positions where Israeli forces remain deployed.

Key developments in a single day shifted focus to both the detainees' release and the upcoming diplomatic negotiations.
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

