Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
News Bulletin Reports
11-03-2025 | 13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has decided to release Lebanese detainees as a "goodwill gesture" toward Lebanon's president, in coordination with the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced.
The decision was made following a series of meetings held in Lebanon.
Earlier on Tuesday, ambassadors from the Quintet Committee visited Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh.
Berri reportedly told the diplomats—particularly the U.S. and French envoys—that Lebanon is being "punished" despite fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, while Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, erect barriers, and carry out attacks on civilians and military personnel.
The issue of Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon was also raised in a meeting between President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, head of the committee overseeing the implementation of Resolution 1701.
President Aoun called for increased pressure on Israel to withdraw and return Lebanese detainees.
In response, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus announced that Washington would facilitate diplomatic talks between Lebanon and Israel to resolve outstanding issues. These include the release of Lebanese detainees, disputed points along the Blue Line, and the five positions where Israeli forces remain deployed.
Key developments in a single day shifted focus to both the detainees' release and the upcoming diplomatic negotiations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Detainees
United States
Mediation
Nabih Berri
Joseph Aoun
Jasper Jeffers
Morgan Ortagus
Next
Israel seeks to expand influence in Syria with strategic defense zones: Key details revealed
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
Previous
