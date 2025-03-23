News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
23-03-2025 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With the Lebanese Cabinet's approval of a new appointment mechanism, all eyes are now on the next Banque du Liban (BDL) governor—an appointment widely regarded as one of the most difficult positions in the country.
Leading the BDL is far from a "dream job" at this stage, as the incoming governor will inherit a financial system in crisis, burdened with immense responsibilities. Two pressing issues will demand immediate attention upon taking office.
The first is restructuring the banking sector, including the BDL itself.
Nevertheless, each time a draft law on bank restructuring reaches the Cabinet, it is met with objections and questions that ultimately stall its progress. This reform is directly linked to the fate of depositors' funds, which remain frozen in the financial system. A key point of contention is determining how much these deposits can be guaranteed and returned.
The second major challenge is securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is widely seen as a critical step toward restoring confidence in Lebanon's economy and banking sector.
Governmental sources confirmed to LBCI that transparency with depositors will make the new governor's job even more difficult, as returning deposits in full is unlikely. If funds are reimbursed, it will likely be through long-term installments, further eroding their value over time.
A Reuters report published on March 16 revealed that Washington has been engaging with potential candidates for the governor position, with a primary focus on dismantling Hezbollah's financial network and cracking down on money laundering. This highlights the geopolitical weight of the appointment, making it unlike any other government position.
The decision will be influenced by both domestic and international considerations, shaping Lebanon's future financial direction.
Beyond political and economic calculations, the next BDL governor will face the monumental task of restoring trust in Lebanon's financial system.
Who is capable of taking on such a challenge?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Job
Challenges
BDL
Governor
Next
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09
Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
0
World News
2025-02-22
France's Macron says will urge Trump not to make allies 'suffer' with tariffs
World News
2025-02-22
France's Macron says will urge Trump not to make allies 'suffer' with tariffs
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel will 'respond severely' to Lebanon rocket fire: Army chief says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
08:11
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:11
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
04:11
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
3
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI exclusive: Footage from inside Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army deployment
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli airstrike on Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
8
Lebanon News
04:56
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
04:56
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More