Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2025 | 14:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

While the details of this article are difficult to describe, it is crucial to present the facts, as this is a matter of public concern.

A security officer in his late forties, wearing a Lebanese General Security uniform, has been arrested after harassing a 7-year-old girl in front of three other children behind a butcher shop in Haret Hreik. 
 
The girl, accompanied by her cousins, was assaulted in a disturbing manner. The officer, unaware that surveillance cameras captured the incident, was exposed when the footage was reviewed.

The officer, assigned to the Public Corporation for Housing, committed the assault after his service hours, showing a lack of respect for both his position and humanity. 

Lebanese General Security arrested him, and at the direction of Judge Fadi Malkoun, the Public Prosecutor of the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, he was referred to the Morals Protection Bureau for further investigation.

The bureau plans to interview the children involved with a juvenile representative present. Preliminary information suggests there was no prior connection between the officer and the children. 

As investigations continue, one undeniable truth remains: the officer’s actions reflect a shocking disregard for the safety and well-being of the children involved, leaving lasting psychological harm.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Harassment

General Security

Children

Haret Hreik

LBCI Next
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-18

Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

Trump makes 13-year-old cancer survivor a Secret Service agent during speech to Congress

LBCI
World News
12:28

French prosecutors request 7-year prison term for ex-president Sarkozy in Libya trial

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22

A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More