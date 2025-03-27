Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



While the details of this article are difficult to describe, it is crucial to present the facts, as this is a matter of public concern.



A security officer in his late forties, wearing a Lebanese General Security uniform, has been arrested after harassing a 7-year-old girl in front of three other children behind a butcher shop in Haret Hreik.

The girl, accompanied by her cousins, was assaulted in a disturbing manner. The officer, unaware that surveillance cameras captured the incident, was exposed when the footage was reviewed.



The officer, assigned to the Public Corporation for Housing, committed the assault after his service hours, showing a lack of respect for both his position and humanity.



Lebanese General Security arrested him, and at the direction of Judge Fadi Malkoun, the Public Prosecutor of the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, he was referred to the Morals Protection Bureau for further investigation.



The bureau plans to interview the children involved with a juvenile representative present. Preliminary information suggests there was no prior connection between the officer and the children.



As investigations continue, one undeniable truth remains: the officer’s actions reflect a shocking disregard for the safety and well-being of the children involved, leaving lasting psychological harm.