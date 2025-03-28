News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
28-03-2025 | 13:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday that the rules of engagement have changed, stating that what occurred before October 7 will not be repeated.
Netanyahu threatened to impose a ceasefire by force if necessary, following the intense Israeli bombing of southern Beirut's southern suburbs.
The escalation follows Israel's execution of threats made by its security minister, Israel Katz, who warned of further action after two rockets were fired from Lebanon.
One of the rockets landed in Qiryat Shemona, a northern Israeli city. Israel targeted a Hezbollah storage facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs, claiming it housed drones, although the Lebanese Army has not confirmed the missile launch's origin or the involvement of Hezbollah.
Israel's military leadership threatened to strike new targets, irrespective of whether Hezbollah was behind the rocket fire.
Tel Aviv has sought to legitimize its military presence in Lebanon, implying that the Lebanese Army is incapable of ensuring security or implementing the ceasefire agreement.
In northern Israel, residents have warned of a prolonged war of attrition, with local mayors urging citizens not to return to their homes.
They have called for the cancellation of the ceasefire agreement and urged coordination with the U.S. to formulate a position that would grant Israel legitimacy to enter Lebanon.
While awaiting guarantees from the U.S. and the ceasefire committee on disarmament in Lebanon, the Lebanese Army remains committed to implementing the terms of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has been promoting its capabilities through new training exercises.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Bnejamin Netanyahu
Lebanon
Army
Ceasefire
Rocket
Next
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-10
EU will 'replicate' any tariffs imposed by the US: France's FM says
World News
2025-02-10
EU will 'replicate' any tariffs imposed by the US: France's FM says
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
Lebanon News
04:26
Hezbollah denies involvement in rocket fire from South Lebanon, affirms ceasefire commitment
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Ahead of talks with IMF and World Bank: Can new BDL governor Karim Souaid deliver solutions?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Fragile ceasefire at breaking point: Israel blames Lebanon for rocket attacks, responds with airstrikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-27
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:50
MP Kassem Hashem accuses US envoy Ortagus of supporting Israeli aggression against Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-02-26
Moscow and Baghdad discuss participation in Nasiriyah oil field project in Iraq
Middle East News
2025-02-26
Moscow and Baghdad discuss participation in Nasiriyah oil field project in Iraq
0
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
09:04
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:04
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
Lebanon News
06:57
Lebanon's President Aoun informed of Israeli threat to Beirut's suburbs during Élysée meeting
4
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
Lebanon News
10:51
Netanyahu says Israel will continue attacking every location in Lebanon 'to counter any threat'
5
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese Army identifies rocket launch site, unable to access due to Israeli fire: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
Lebanon News
05:20
Le Figaro: President Aoun says Israel violating ceasefire, Lebanon won’t resume flights with Iran for now
7
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Middle East News
08:14
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
08:14
Israeli leaders hold meeting amid growing pressure to halt airstrikes on Beirut: Amal Shehadeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More