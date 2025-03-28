Netanyahu’s stern warning: Ceasefire will be imposed by force after rocket launches from Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday that the rules of engagement have changed, stating that what occurred before October 7 will not be repeated.



Netanyahu threatened to impose a ceasefire by force if necessary, following the intense Israeli bombing of southern Beirut's southern suburbs.



The escalation follows Israel's execution of threats made by its security minister, Israel Katz, who warned of further action after two rockets were fired from Lebanon.



One of the rockets landed in Qiryat Shemona, a northern Israeli city. Israel targeted a Hezbollah storage facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs, claiming it housed drones, although the Lebanese Army has not confirmed the missile launch's origin or the involvement of Hezbollah.



Israel's military leadership threatened to strike new targets, irrespective of whether Hezbollah was behind the rocket fire.



Tel Aviv has sought to legitimize its military presence in Lebanon, implying that the Lebanese Army is incapable of ensuring security or implementing the ceasefire agreement.



In northern Israel, residents have warned of a prolonged war of attrition, with local mayors urging citizens not to return to their homes.



They have called for the cancellation of the ceasefire agreement and urged coordination with the U.S. to formulate a position that would grant Israel legitimacy to enter Lebanon.



While awaiting guarantees from the U.S. and the ceasefire committee on disarmament in Lebanon, the Lebanese Army remains committed to implementing the terms of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has been promoting its capabilities through new training exercises.