On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

25-05-2025 | 03:15
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land
On Resistance and Liberation Day, PM Salam reaffirms push to reclaim occupied land

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Resistance and Liberation Day comes as Lebanese joy remains incomplete, with parts of the country still under Israeli occupation. 

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to taking all necessary measures to liberate remaining occupied territories and to assert state sovereignty across all Lebanese land, in line with the Taif Agreement. 

He also stressed Lebanon’s right to defend itself in the event of any aggression, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, and highlighted the government's efforts to rebuild areas destroyed by Israeli attacks through Arab and international support.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Resistance and Liberation Day

Israel

Lebanese army chief praises troops for safeguarding Lebanon’s local elections
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
