President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a visiting U.S. delegation led by Senator Angus King that lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria was a "good option," arguing that a stronger Syrian economy could support the return of refugees currently residing in Lebanon.



“The improvement of Syria’s economy would help address the refugee crisis,” Aoun said, adding that Syrian refugees should return home and take part in rebuilding their country.



He also called on the United Nations to redirect humanitarian assistance to displaced Syrians inside Syria rather than in Lebanon.



On another front, Aoun said Lebanon has formed joint Lebanese-Palestinian committees to address the issue of weapons in Palestinian camps.



He added that work would begin in mid-June in three Palestinian camps in Beirut to tackle the presence of arms there.