President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

Lebanon News
26-05-2025 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a visiting U.S. delegation led by Senator Angus King that lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria was a "good option," arguing that a stronger Syrian economy could support the return of refugees currently residing in Lebanon.

“The improvement of Syria’s economy would help address the refugee crisis,” Aoun said, adding that Syrian refugees should return home and take part in rebuilding their country. 

He also called on the United Nations to redirect humanitarian assistance to displaced Syrians inside Syria rather than in Lebanon.

On another front, Aoun said Lebanon has formed joint Lebanese-Palestinian committees to address the issue of weapons in Palestinian camps. 

He added that work would begin in mid-June in three Palestinian camps in Beirut to tackle the presence of arms there.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

United States

Senator Angus King

Sanctions

Syria

United Nations

Palestinian Camps

LBCI Next
Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured
Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-21

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-13

Canada announces plan to ease Syria sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian disarmament to begin in Beirut’s three main camps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli strike targets eastern mountain range in Brital heights, east of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Mirna Murr elected head of Matn municipal union in 22–11 vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:39

Kremlin says Putin defending Russia, after criticism from Trump

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19

Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Lebanon’s municipal elections cost $8 million: Could electronic voting be the solution?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah-Amal alliance is ‘unbreakable,’ says Qassem, reaffirming resistance’s role in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

A quarter-century later: Two wars, two realities for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Lebanon releases 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results for Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:55

Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

President Aoun backs Syria sanctions relief, announces plan to address arms in Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More