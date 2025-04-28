French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation

A French judicial delegation is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Monday as part of ongoing investigations into the Beirut port explosion, a Lebanese judicial source told AFP.



The two judges from Paris are expected to land in Beirut on Monday evening for a three-day visit. They are leading the French investigation into the blast, which resulted in the deaths of three French nationals and injured dozens of others.



The delegation is set to meet with Lebanese judicial investigator Tarek Bitar and other judicial officials on Tuesday to exchange information to advance both the Lebanese and French probes into the August 2020 explosion.



According to the judicial source, a key purpose of the visit is the formal delivery of a comprehensive technical report prepared by French experts. The team had traveled to Beirut the day after the explosion, conducted extensive field assessments, collected samples, and surveyed the damage over two weeks.



The source emphasized that the report is crucial for answering many outstanding questions in the Lebanese investigation.

AFP