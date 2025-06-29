News
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
29-06-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
With the Iran-Israel war opening up a new road for the Mideast, Syria and Lebanon need to reach peace agreements with Israel, the U.S. special envoy to Syria said Sunday.
"President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn't hate Israel... and that he wants peace on that border. I think that will also happen with Lebanon. It's a necessity to have an agreement with Israel," Tom Barrack said in an interview with Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.
AFP
Lebanon News
War
Syria
Lebanon
Peace
Deal
Israel
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
