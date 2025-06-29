After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

29-06-2025
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
0min
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

With the Iran-Israel war opening up a new road for the Mideast, Syria and Lebanon need to reach peace agreements with Israel, the U.S. special envoy to Syria said Sunday.

"President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa has indicated that he doesn't hate Israel... and that he wants peace on that border. I think that will also happen with Lebanon. It's a necessity to have an agreement with Israel," Tom Barrack said in an interview with Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.


AFP

