Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

21-08-2025 | 12:49
Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge
2min
Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Lebanese authorities handed over Israeli citizen Saleh Abu Hussein, who had been held in Lebanon for nearly a year, to Israel on Thursday. 

The transfer, which took place at the Ras Naqoura crossing, followed months of negotiations facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

In Israel, the move was presented as the successful conclusion of diplomatic efforts to secure Abu Hussein's return. 

However, Lebanese sources offered a different account. 

Abu Hussein, an Arab citizen of Israel from Arab 48, reportedly entered Lebanon clandestinely last July and was detained at Ras Naqoura after requesting water. He was investigated by military intelligence, which found no evidence of security threats. According to reports, he had crossed into Lebanon in protest of Israeli actions in Gaza and expressed a desire to move to a third country.

Under orders from the Lebanese Public Prosecutor, he was transferred to General Security for deportation. Abu Hussein sought asylum through international organizations but was unsuccessful. 

With no objection to returning to Israel, Lebanese authorities, in coordination with the Red Cross, arranged his transfer. 

LBCI contacted the Red Cross, which confirmed its role as a neutral intermediary, and facilitated the return of detainees while simultaneously working on the case of Lebanese prisoners in Israel.

The decision has sparked criticism among Hezbollah supporters, who questioned why Lebanon released Abu Hussein without securing a prisoner exchange. 

At least 14 Lebanese remain detained in Israel, including six civilian prisoners. Critics note that Abu Hussein does not meet the legal definition of a prisoner of war, having entered Lebanon voluntarily and outside a conflict zone, highlighting ongoing tensions over the treatment of Arab citizens of Israel.

