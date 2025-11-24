Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

Middle East News
24-11-2025 | 14:23
High views
Iran Guards urge &#39;revenge&#39; after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called Monday for "revenge" for the killing in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut the previous day of Hezbollah's top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabtabai.

"The right of the Axis of Resistance and Hezbollah to avenge the blood of the brave fighters of Islam is unquestionable," the IRGC, Hezbollah's main military and financial backer, said in a statement.

AFP

