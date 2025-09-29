President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun awards army chief National Order of the Cedar, reviews security across Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun met with Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal to review security conditions in southern Lebanon and throughout the country.

During the meeting, President Aoun awarded Haykal the National Order of the Cedar, Grand Officer rank, in recognition of his service and leadership roles within the Lebanese army.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Joseph Aoun

Rodolph Haykal

National Order of the Cedar

LBCI Next
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-28

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-13

Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Israeli strikes kill nine in Yemen's rebel-held capital: Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-27

Iran summons envoys to UK, France, Germany for consultations: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More