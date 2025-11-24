Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai

Lebanon News
24-11-2025 | 02:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai

On Monday, Iran condemned the killing of Haytham Tabatabai, Hezbollah’s military commander, in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the “cowardly assassination of the senior Hezbollah leader, martyr Haytham Ali Tabatabai,” in an air raid that also killed four other Hezbollah members.

Lebanon News

condemns

Israel’s

killing

Hezbollah

military

commander

Tabatabai

LBCI Next
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israeli military announces killing of top Hezbollah military figure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-21

Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered

LBCI
World News
07:37

EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Israeli media: Abu Ali Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s No. 2, hit in Beirut southern suburbs — who is he?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Preliminary reports: Airstrike targets Haret Hreik

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Lebanese Health Ministry reports five dead, 28 injured in Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Netanyahu’s office: Israel strikes Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israeli military announces killing of top Hezbollah military figure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More