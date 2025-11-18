News
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 15:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army to the Arab media, posted on X detailing the Israeli operation in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, South Lebanon.
Adraee claimed: “The Israeli army struck terrorist elements who were operating inside a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon.”
He added: “Hamas operatives used the targeted compound for training and preparation aimed at planning and executing ‘terrorist’ attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.”
Adraee stated: “Before the strike, measures were taken to avoid harming civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial reconnaissance, and other intelligence information.”
He concluded: “The Israeli army is acting against Hamas’ positioning in Lebanon and will continue to operate forcefully against Hamas elements wherever they operate.”
Lebanon News
strikes
Hamas
training
facility
South
Lebanon,
Avichay
Adraee
claims
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
Lebanese coffee shop ''Stories'' falsely linked to Hezbollah financing—the details
Previous
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
2025-11-12
Avichay Adraee: 'Relax,' i'm still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:12
Preliminary toll: 11 killed, 4 injured in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp, Lebanon Health Ministry confirms
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13
In the details: Starlink's Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Israeli army claims it killed local Hezbollah member in Al-Mansouri, South Lebanon
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:23
LBCI exclusive: Lebanese Army Commander cancels Washington trip after official meetings called off
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
04:06
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
10:09
Lebanon's PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
07:53
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief's Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
