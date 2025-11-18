Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army to the Arab media, posted on X detailing the Israeli operation in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, South Lebanon.

Adraee claimed: “The Israeli army struck terrorist elements who were operating inside a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon.”



He added: “Hamas operatives used the targeted compound for training and preparation aimed at planning and executing ‘terrorist’ attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.”



Adraee stated: “Before the strike, measures were taken to avoid harming civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial reconnaissance, and other intelligence information.”



He concluded: “The Israeli army is acting against Hamas’ positioning in Lebanon and will continue to operate forcefully against Hamas elements wherever they operate.”