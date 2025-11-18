Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

18-11-2025 | 15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army to the Arab media, posted on X detailing the Israeli operation in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, South Lebanon.
Adraee claimed: “The Israeli army struck terrorist elements who were operating inside a Hamas training compound in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon.”

He added: “Hamas operatives used the targeted compound for training and preparation aimed at planning and executing ‘terrorist’ attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.”

 Adraee stated: “Before the strike, measures were taken to avoid harming civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial reconnaissance, and other intelligence information.”

He concluded: “The Israeli army is acting against Hamas’ positioning in Lebanon and will continue to operate forcefully against Hamas elements wherever they operate.”

