Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai's killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
24-11-2025 | 00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X that “on the night commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatima al-Zahraa, peace be upon her, Haitham Ali Tabatabai — a senior Hezbollah commander — was killed along with several of his comrades by Israeli forces.”
Larijani said: “They achieved the fate they sought, yet Netanyahu continues his reckless actions, pushing matters to a point where it becomes clear to all that confronting this fabricated entity is the only path left.”
He offered his condolences to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and to the group’s fighters on what he described as a blessed martyrdom.
