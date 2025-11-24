Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

Lebanon News
24-11-2025 | 00:30
Iran&#39;s Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
0min
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani wrote on X that “on the night commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatima al-Zahraa, peace be upon her, Haitham Ali Tabatabai — a senior Hezbollah commander — was killed along with several of his comrades by Israeli forces.”

Larijani said: “They achieved the fate they sought, yet Netanyahu continues his reckless actions, pushing matters to a point where it becomes clear to all that confronting this fabricated entity is the only path left.”

He offered his condolences to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and to the group’s fighters on what he described as a blessed martyrdom.

